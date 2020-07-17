From Roma to Atlantics, how many of these must-watch Netflix Original movies have you seen?

Netflix recently unveiled an official list of its 10 most-watched movies, which included the likes of Extraction, Bird Box, Murder Mystery, and The Wrong Missy. “We want an impactful movie every two weeks,” Netflix’s film chief Scott Stuber told Bloomberg. “For one person, that’s Extraction. For another, it’s The Wrong Missy.” But what about the Stylist reader, hmm? What would they consider to be the most impactful Netflix Original film? Stylist’s Under Her Eye team has a theory that the list would look… well, that it would look very different to the streaming platform’s Top 10 most-watched. With that in mind, then, we’ve compiled our very own list of the best Netflix Original movies to date, for you to watch or rewatch as you see fit.

And don’t worry: from dramas to comedies, horrors to sci-fi, there’s something on this list to keep everyone happy…

Roma

The exquisitely tragic Roma follows the life of a live-in housekeeper of a middle-class family, as a semi-autobiographical take on Cuarón’s upbringing in the Colonia Roma neighborhood of Mexico City. Set It Up In the smart and furiously funny Set It Up, two overworked and underpaid assistants come up with a plan to get their bosses off their backs by setting them up with each other. Guess what happens next? The Ballad Of Buster Scrubs Fancy something overwhelmingly different? The Ballad Of Buster Scrubs is a character-rich and thought-provoking anthology of six short films, all of which take place in 19th century post-Civil War era during the settling of the Old West. To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before

To All The Boys I've Loved Before: Noah Centineo and Lana Condor.

When her secret love letters somehow get mailed to each of her five crushes, Lara Jean finds her quiet high school existence turned upside down. And, for those who fall in love with this story about… well, about love, the sugary-sweet sequel to To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before is on Netflix, too. Marriage Story This award-winning film, all about a once-happy couple’s struggle through a gruelling, coast-to-coast divorce, offers an intimate look at the emotions that pour out when a relationship is put under extreme stress. The Platform Dubbed “scary on so many levels” by viewers, The Platform spins a dark tale about a stacked prison, where the only food available to inmates is the leftovers of those people above them. Of course, this doesn’t bode well for prisoners in the lower levels. Some starve to death. Some brutally attack their fellow inmates in order to get their hands on the food they so desperately need. And some partake in a little (un)healthy cannibalism.

Always Be My Maybe Always Be My Maybe’s Sasha and Marcus seem destined to end up together, until they have the sort of huge blow-up argument that results in them refusing to speak to one another for 15 years. When their paths cross in San Francisco, it quickly becomes apparent that they still have feelings for one another. Too bad, then, that they now inhabit entirely different worlds. Dolemite is My Name Based on a true story, this seriously funny biopic tells the tale of Rudy Ray Moore, an entertainer and a dreamer who carved out a space for himself when every door seemed to slam in his face. Watch the trailer for yourself below:

Gerald’s Game In this chilling Stephen King adaptation, a married couple take a trip to a remote cabin. So far, so classic horror. But things escalate wildly when Gerald handcuffs his reluctant wife Jessie to the bed for a little BDSM experimentation… only to suffer a heart-attack moments later. Gulp. Okja Directed by Parasite’s Bong Joon-ho, this may not seem like a foodie film at first glance, but it is very much focused on our eating habits. All about a girl who raises a genetically modified superpig, only to have her beloved ‘Okja’ taken away from her, it challenges us to confront our feelings about genetically-modified food and the meat industry. Mudbound Based on the novel of the same name, Mudbound (starring an unrecognisable Mary J. Blige) sees two Mississippi families – one black, one white – confront the brutal realities of prejudice, farming and friendship in a divided World War II era.

Cam

In this strangely compelling techno-thriller (and a strangely compelling techno-thriller with a feminist twist, no less!), an online sex worker has her identity hijacked by someone who looks just like her. Beasts Of No Nation A harrowing vision of modern warfare, the critically-acclaimed Beasts Of No Nation sees a fierce warlord train a young orphan to join his group of guerrilla soldiers. Someone Great

Gina Rodriguez and Lakeith Stanfield in Someone Great.

Someone Great sees music journalist Jenny get unexpectedly dumped by her boyfriend of nine years. With a new job and a new start lined up in San Francisco, it’s up to her two best friends to take her out on one last outrageous NYC adventure. Roxanne Roxanne This brilliant biopic takes an unflinching look at Roxanne Shanté, one of the most intriguing rappers of the early 1980s. Tigertail Thoughtful and unexpectedly moving, Tigertail tells the tale of a once vibrant man, now a shell of his former self thanks to years of monotonous work and a loveless marriage.

Tallulah When Tallulah impulsively takes a baby from a neglectful mother, she decides to pass the child off as her own. Without a place of her own, she asks for the help of her ex-boyfriend’s mother, Margo, telling her the baby is her granddaughter – thus beginning an uneasy friendship. Divines Divines, the impressive debut movie from first-time French director Houda Benyamina, tells the tale of a Parisian teenager who – hungry for her share of power and success – becomes a runner for a drug dealer. When she meets a dancer, though, a window of opportunity offers a different kind of life. Watch the trailer for Divines below:

The Irishman Jimmy Hoffa, an American union leader, was reported missing in 1975 at the age of 62, a disappearance that has always been sinister and mysterious. In Martin Scorsese’s award-winning movie The Irishman, the director tells the story of Hoffa’s potential links to the mob, and how it could all have been his undoing. Dumplin’ Packed to the brim with Dolly Parton tunes, this feel-good film sees the plus-size daughter of a former beauty queen sign up for her mum’s pageant. Why? Well, as a protest – and a protest that quickly captures the imagination of her fellow contestants, revolutionising the pageant and their small Texas town. Atlantics Atlantics is a beautifully made and haunting love story about two teenagers living in Dakar. Dig a little deeper, though, and you’ll see that this Senegalese film is actually an eerie and unforgettable fable about ghosts and star-crossed lovers.

