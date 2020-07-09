Not sure which TV series to binge next on Netflix? We’re here to help…

It’s a fact universally acknowledged that, at some point in our lives, we will utter the words, “I’ve watched everything on Netflix.” Despite the fact that, y’know, we absolutely haven’t. Whether you’ve burned through your queue or your recommendations, the streaming service is still packed to the brim with brilliantly bingeable box-sets – many of which are, in fact, Netflix Originals. So, to help you sniff out the TV shows that’ll keep you hooked throughout, we’ve compiled a list of the best Netflix Original series (so far), to watch or rewatch as you see fit. And don’t worry: from dramas to comedies, horrors to sci-fi, there’s something on this must-watch list to keep everyone happy…

Unorthodox Based on Deborah Feldman’s memoir of the same name, the critically-acclaimed Unorthodox tells the story of young ultra-Orthodox Jewish woman Esther Shapiro (Shira Haas), who flees her arranged marriage that sours as she struggles to consummate the relationship and produce a baby. Find out more about the powerful miniseries here.

You may also like Horror fans, here’s 23 scary films to stream on Netflix and Amazon Prime

Orange Is The New Black The first-ever Netflix Original series, Orange Is The New Black is based on Piper Kerman’s memoir of the same name about her experiences at FCI Danbury, a minimum-security federal prison. When They See Us Ava DuVernay’s When They See Us dramatises the true story of the Central Park Five, five boys who were wrongfully convicted of rape and assault in 1990 and spent years in prison for a crime they didn’t commit as a result of police corruption and racism. You can find out more about the series (and the true story behind it) here.

Jharrel Jerome in When They See Us

The Crown It’s the lavish Netflix Original that needs no introduction. For those who have somehow missed The Crown up until now, though, know this: it chronicles the life of Queen Elizabeth II (Claire Foy/Olivia Colman) from the 1940s to modern times. And it is… well, it’s compelling, to say the least. Dear White People Based on the acclaimed film of the same name, this Netflix Original series follows a group of students of colour at Winchester University, a predominantly white Ivy League college. Unbelievable Unbelievable is the powerful Netflix miniseries based on the true story of a serial rapist and one woman who was charged with falsely reporting her assault.

You may also like 30 things to watch on Netflix that put black people front and centre

The Haunting Of Hill House The Haunting of Hill House was easily one of the most talked-about TV shows of 2018… and for good reason: it was bloody terrifying. Based on the novel of the same name, it jumps between past and present as the Crain family recalls one terrible summer that they spent in (you guessed it) the virulently haunted Hill House – and it’s not the sort of show you should watch alone. Never Have I Ever Beloved by many, including Stylist’s Helen Bownass, Never Have I Ever is Mindy Kaling’s tale of an Indian-American teen who just wants to spruce up her social status. Too bad, then, that her friends, family, and feelings won’t make it easy on her. Sex Education To quote Stylist’s Meena Alexander: “Sex Education crept onto our Netflix ‘Recommended’ bars with little fanfare at the beginning of last year, then suddenly it was all anyone could talk about. A refreshingly honest depiction of the messiness of growing up, we fell hard for tough girl Maeve, virgin-turned-sex-therapist Otis, and his scene-stealing best friend Eric… [and offered] a crash course in the trials of teenagehood.”

Sex Education season two: Asa Butterfield, Emma Mackey and Aimee Lou Wood

The Sinner This breathtaking anthology series sees Detective Harry Ambrose investigate various atrocious murder cases and do his best to analyse the reasons behind ordinary people committing heinous crimes. Dead To Me Dead To Me, starring Christina Applegate and Linda Cardellini, is all about two women who grow close after meeting at a grief counselling session. Jen Harding’s husband had been killed in a hit-and-run, while Judy Hale was struggling to come to terms with the loss of her baby… or so we thought, anyway. A word of warning: go in expecting both seasons of this deliciously dark comedy to end on the mother of all cliffhangers, folks.

You may also like Dead To Me season 2: all your lingering questions about the finale, answered

Love When his cheating girlfriend leaves him, people-pleasing nice-guy Gus moves into a trendy apartment complex inhabited by lots of college students. A chance encounter introduces him to wild-child Mickey, also recently single, and who despises her job in radio. Though wildly different, the two are drawn to each other… and in the end, their differences may be what helps them figure out just what love is. The Dark Crystal: Age Of Resistance Just like the original Dark Crystal movie, this prequel series takes place on the planet of Thra, and tells the story of three Gelfling who discover the secret to the soul-sucking Skeksis’ power and set out on a journey to try and save their world. Trust us, though: this show might involve Jim Henson’s puppets, but its dark themes make it far more suitable for adults than children…

Queer Eye Every single episode of Netflix’s Queer Eye is an utter delight. All you need do is settle down and watch the Fab Five (that’s Antoni Porowski, Tan France, Karamo Brown, Bobby Berk, and Jonathan Van Ness) turn people’s lives around and help them feel better, both on the inside and out. And, you know, make our hearts swell two sizes larger in the process, too. Ozark One of the platform’s darkest and grittiest crime dramas, Ozark sees a financial advisor drag his family from Chicago to the Missouri Ozarks, where he must launder money to appease a drug boss. As you do. The Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt At a glance, the critically-acclaimed Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt doesn’t sound like a recipe for happiness. Our eponymous heroine begins episode one in a doomsday bunker, after being kidnapped by a crazy pastor some 15 years ago. This show, though, focuses on her life after her time in the cult, as she reclaims her life by venturing to New York and moving into a flatshare with Titus Andromedas, a gay wannabe Broadway actor. Her wide-eyed enthusiasm as she gets to grips with everyday life? It’s a recipe for the ultimate feel-good show.

You may also like Netflix sitcoms and comedies: 21 uplifting shows to stream on your lunch-break

The Umbrella Academy The Umbrella Academy tells the story of a group of ragtag misfits with superpowers, but not as you know it. Each of the outcasts was born on the same day 30 years ago – to mothers who were mysteriously not pregnant until that morning. When their special powers became evident, they were adopted by an enigmatic businessman named Sir Reginald Hargreeves, a man intent on crafting his own school for superheroes. But now Hargreeves is dead and the kids are all grown up, facing their biggest threat yet: an evil mastermind who wants to bring about the end of the world as we know it. Of course. Alias Grace Alias Grace is a six-hour miniseries based on Margaret Atwood’s 1996 historical novel of the same name. It tells the tale of Grace Marks, a poor Irish immigrant to Canada who was sentenced to life in prison for the murder of her employer, Thomas Kinnear, and his housekeeper Nancy Montgomery. And, as gripping as it is terrifying, we have a feeling the show will definitely please fans of The Handmaid’s Tale.

Cheer Cheer, which focuses on the cheerleading squad at Navarro College in Corsicana, Texas, follows the team throughout their cheerleading season as they prepare for the national championships. With so much to lose, only one thing’s for certain: this team – and their coach Monica – does not play around when it comes to winning.

Cheer on Netflix

The Witcher The Witcher, set in a universe of magic and monsters, offers everything you might expect from an inter-dimensional adventure epic where no expense has been spared. Namely, a stellar cast, a gripping story, incredible special effects, and well-curated sex scenes. GLOW A riot of hot pink leotards and 80s nostalgia, GLOW documents struggling actress Ruth Wilder’s audition for the Gorgeous Ladies of Wrestling and the fictionalisation of the characters involved. An inspirational story of female empowerment. The Get Down Baz Luhrmann spent 12 years working on this high-energy, high-drama musical for 12 years, and it shows. Set in the late 70s, the series chronicles the inception of hip hop. It follows a wannabee DJ, Shaoline Fantastic, his wordsmith, Zeke, and his ambitious love interest, Marlene, as they try to overcome the tumultuous political climate in the Bronx to make it as music stars.

You You is all about bookshop employee Joe’s deadly obsession with drifting writer Guinevere ‘Beck’ Beck. And, despite hurling some pretty ridiculous storylines into the mix, the chilling series makes for addictive watching. Stranger Things If you haven’t seen Stranger Things on Netflix, where have you been? The nostalgia-inducing 80s drama feels like the lovechild of Stephen King’s It and The Goonies: think heartwarming levels of camaraderie, missing kids, chilling monsters, and enough sci-fi twists to leave you on the edge of your seat.

Sign up to our daily email for a curated edit of the latest news and must-read features from Stylist, so you’ll never miss out on the conversation again. Enter your email address Let's go!