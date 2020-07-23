Desperately seeking entertainment? Don’t worry: there are plenty of new shows and films to watch on Netflix, including Immigration Nation, An Easy Girl, Project Power, and season three of The Rain.

Another month, another plethora of new films and TV shows for us to enjoy on Netflix. True-crime fans should definitely check out Dirty John: The Betty Broderick Story. Immigration Nation and John Was Trying to Contact Aliens, meanwhile, offer something a little different – but still every bit as compelling – in the documentary stakes. Cinephiles have a lot of movies to check out: think action-thriller Project Power, dance comedy Work It, and warmly sensual coming-of-age drama An Easy Girl, to name just three.

If television is more your thing, then don’t worry: you’re getting new seasons of The Rain, Selling Sunset, and Greenleaf to get stuck into. Then there’s much-anticipated newcomers The Great Heist, Biohackers, and Takki to enjoy, too. All in all? It’s a summer of pure entertainment. So, without any further ado, here’s our pick of what’s new on Netflix this August – and rest assured that we will keep this article fully updated as new titles become available.

You may also like Netflix’s Emily In Paris: everything you need to know about the romantic TV series

The Guys – 1 August After the terrible events of 9/11, Nick (Anthony LaPaglia), a New York Fire Department captain, is left with the daunting task of delivering the eulogies for eight fallen firefighters who perished during the evacuation of the World Trade Center. Overpowered with emotion and unsure what to say, he gets help from a journalist (Sigourney Weaver) who helps him craft eulogies to honour not only his men who died, but also everyone who lost their lives that day. The Call – 1 August An abducted teen (Abigail Breslin) and a veteran 911 operator (Halle Berry) work together over the phone to stop a dangerous serial killer from striking again. Watch the trailer for The Call below:

The Peanut Butter Falcon – 3 August In this critically-acclaimed movie, Zak (Zack Gottsagen), a 22-year-old with Down’s syndrome, runs away from a residential nursing home to pursue his dream of becoming a pro wrestler. On his journey, he befriends a mysterious outlaw (Shia LaBeouf) who becomes his coach and ally… but can they truly hope to avoid the social worker tracking them? Immigration Nation – 3 August This timely docuseries – which was shot over the course of three years – will examine the controversial work of Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents, in order to help viewers better understand the processes, pitfalls, and pain of immigration in America.

A still from the groundbreaking six-part documentary series Immigration Nation.

The Rain: Season 3 – 6 August According to Netflix’s official synopsis, the third series of this Danish post-apocalyptic drama will pick up exactly where we left off – with Simone (Alba August) and Rasmus (Lucas Lynggaard Tønnesen) butting heads over how best to save humanity in the post-apocalyptic landscape. “Rasmus wants to infect everyone with the same beta version of the virus that turned him into a superhuman, while Simone insists that there must be a cure. Will they manage to put their differences aside in order to do the right thing?”

You may also like Netflix’s Curon: everything you need to know about the popular Italian horror series

Selling Sunset: Season 3 – 7 August The third series of reality TV show Selling Sunset looks set to be an absolute bingefest: not only will we finally find out who sold the luxurious $40million house (and picked up the commission, too!), but we’ll also get to watch Christine Quinn walk down the aisle in that dramatic goth wedding dress. Work It – 7 August When Quinn Ackerman’s (Sabrina Carpenter) admission to the college of her dreams depends on her performance at a dance competition, she forms a ragtag group of dancers to take on the best squad in school… now she just needs to learn how to dance. Watch the trailer for Work It below:

The Governor – 8 August This Nigerian TV series tells the story of Angela Ochello (Caroline Chikezie), who suddenly finds herself entangled in a web of political intrigue after the untimely death of the incumbent governor. Greenleaf: Season 5 – 12 August Greenleaf follows the story of the eponymous family, who reside in Memphis, Tennessee and run a megachurch with a largely African-American membership base. The official synopsis for season five (via The Chicago Crusader) reads: “The Greenleafs attempt to maintain a united front in the face of losing their church to Bob Whitmore and Harmony and Hope Ministries, but secrets past and present create what could be fatal fractures in the family’s fragile foundation.”

You may also like Netflix’s Ratched: the cast for Ryan Murphy’s new TV series is beyond incredible

An Easy Girl – 13 August Set in the summertime on the French Riviera, this award-winning film sees 16-year-old Naima (Mina Farid) become irresistibly drawn into her cousin Sofia’s (Zahia Dehar) free-spirited lifestyle, despite warnings from her concerned best friend. Project Power – 14 August On the streets of New Orleans, word begins to spread about a mysterious new pill that unlocks superpowers unique to each user. The catch? You don’t know what will happen until you take it. While some develop bulletproof skin, invisibility, and super strength, others exhibit a deadlier reaction. But when the pill escalates crime within the city to dangerous levels, a local cop (Joseph Gordon-Levitt) teams with a teenage dealer (Dominique Fishback) and a former soldier fueled by a secret vendetta (Jamie Foxx) to fight power with power and risk taking the pill in order to track down and stop the group responsible for creating it.

Dominique Fishback as Robin in Netflix’s Project Power.

The Great Heist – 14 August The Great Heist, also known as El Robo Del Siglo and The Robbery of the Century, is based on the real 1994 bank robbery of the Bank of Republic in Columbia. Dirty John: Season 2 – 14 August Much like the first season, Dirty John: The Betty Broderick Story is based on a true story. This time around, though, our focus is on Betty (Amanda Peet), who shot and killed her husband and his second wife in 1989.

You may also like The 24 best Netflix Original shows of all time

Takki – 15 August Takki – meaning “to chill” in Saudi slang – was an online sensation throughout its four-year run on YouTube, thanks to its unique and authentic perspective into the world of Saudi Arabia’s youth. Biohackers – 20 August What if students secretly experiment with biohacking technologies that could change humanity? Biohackers tells a highly-gripping story about friendship, love and revenge at a German University that is overshadowed by a revolutionary biohacking-technology and its ethical implications. John Was Trying to Contact Aliens – 20 August John Shepherd spent 30 years trying to contact extraterrestrials by broadcasting music millions of miles into space. In this documentary, we learn how this lonely man gave up on the hope of being contacted, only to find a unique connection right here on Earth. Watch the trailer for John Was Trying to Contact Aliens below:

Unknown Origins – 28 August In this Spanish drama, two cops (Javier Rey, Antonio Resines) join forces with comic book and cosplay geeks (Brays Efe, Verónica Echegui) in order to nab a killer who’s become obsessed with recreating superhero origin stories.

Launching late summer 2020: Sign up to the Drop, where each week we reveal just 9 must-buy products, all available from our online boutique. Enter your email address Let's go! By entering my email I agree to Stylist’s Privacy Policy