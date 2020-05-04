5 feel-good podcasts to get you through the next few weeks of lockdown

Whether you need to laugh or feel inspired, we’ve got some uplifting podcasts to keep you company at home.

You may also like Emily Atack just nailed the big problem with the way society talks about single women

Don’t underestimate the sweet relief of audio entertainment, friends. Our commutes may have vanished since isolation became the norm but carving out some time to listen to a podcast on your daily wind-down could be the antidote to the screen fatigue that’s creeping up on you. And, yes, we know. The podcast world can be overwhelming if you’re not sure what you’re looking for. Lucky for you, this week on the Working From Home with Stylist podcast (you’ve already subscribed to that one though, right?) I’ve picked out five brilliant series to listen to right now. Times are tough and we could all do with a bit of a lift. Here you’ll find some of my favourite feel-good podcasts to listen to at the moment. Whether you want to laugh in the face of the wild situation the world has found itself in, be reassured by the words of some of the world’s most inspirational women, or lose yourself in someone else’s story of hope and heartbreak: these are some of the best podcasts to keep you company over the coming weeks.

You may also like 19 of the best podcasts by women in 2020

Home Cooking Are you really into food? Okay, let me rephrase. Are you really into food but have no idea where to start in the kitchen under usual circumstances, let alone amid a pandemic? Me too. Here to be your culinary guiding light is Samin Nosrat, author of the sensational book Salt, Fat, Acid, Heat and host of the eponymous Netflix documentary. In this podcast, Samin is joined by Hrishikesh Hirway (who hosts the Song Exploder podcast) to help you figure out what to cook during the quarantine. Throughout the series, they answer questions submitted via voice note about ingredients and food shopping. They share stories of other people’s lockdown experiences, advice on how to get the most out of the food you hadn’t even thought about, and inspiration for where (and how) to master your kitchen now many of us have more time to do so. Find out more

Slay In Your Lane: The Podcast Slay In Your Lane: The Podcast. Best friends and multi-award-winning authors Yomi Adegoke and Elizabeth Uviebinené gave us the Slay In Your Lane: The Black Girl Bible a couple of years ago. Since then, they released a journal to accompany their pivotal guide to life for black British women and have now launched a podcast to bring us a little bit closer to their conversations. From news and pop culture to the all-important pillars they introduced us to in the book, expect great chat about anything and everything funnelled through the black female lens. If you’re missing the comfort of dissecting the latest Twitter thread and setting the world to rights with your friends, this just might be your dream stopgap. Find out more

Locked Together Some of the UK’s most beloved comedians have come together (virtually, don’t panic) to bring you a whole host of laughs on the airwaves. United by Zoom video calling, pairs your favourite funny people have been checking in on each other to see how they’re getting on with this whole coronavirus thing. With episodes hosted by Sarah Millican and Jason Manford, Dawn French and Jennifer Saunders, the Korupt FM crew and many more familiar names, Locked Together is British humour at it’s best. Find out more

Dying For Sex From the incredible team who brought us The Shrink Next Door (a wild but gripping true crime podcast about a psychiatrist’s 30-year relationship with a patient turns out to be super sinister), we have a show about a woman called Molly. After being diagnosed with stage four breast cancer, she leaves her unhappy marriage and sets out to get her kicks. In conversation with host and best friend Nikki, in Dying For Sex , we hear about her various exploits - the weird, the hilarious and the heartfelt. Find out more

To The Woman June Sarpong hosts the second series of To The Woman, a wonderfully uplifting podcast that is essentially a collection of love letters from women, to the women who have shaped, influenced or inspired them. You’ll hear from Rose McGowan, Munroe Burgdorf, Gina Martin, Laura Bates, Zing Tsjeng and so many more brilliant names you may already recognise. It gets a tad emotional in places, but in the best way. And if you’re particularly conscious of feeling alone during these tricky and confusing times, this celebration of the magic of sisterhood is sure to lift your spirits. Find out more