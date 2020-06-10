Best new TV this week: including the BBC's timely dramatisation of The Salisbury Poisonings

From a nostalgic trip into the Big Brother house to a BBC drama about a public health crisis here’s our pick what to watch this week.

We’re now 79 days into lockdown, which doesn’t yet match the record for the longest ever series of Big Brother which clocked in at 94 days in 2007. The show, which launched 20 years ago, is being remembered on E4 this weekend by its presenters. There are also two British acting heavyweights letting cameras into their homes and there’s an eerily relevant drama about the Salisbury Poisonings on the BBC. Elsewhere Netflix has a new thriller for you to get stuck into and a searing drama from filmmaker Spike Lee. Here’s our pick of what to watch and stream this week…

Big Brother: Best Shows Ever, E4

Big Brother: Best Shows Ever Celebrating 20 years since the first series of Big Brother (won by builder Craig Phillips), this new series will revisit some of the most memorable moments in the reality TV’s history. Davina McCall and Rylan Clark-Neal will take viewers on the trip down memory lane helped by former BB alumni Dermot O’Leary and Emma Willis. Let the nostalgia flow. Sunday 14 June at 9pm on E4

Staged, BBC One

Staged Actors too are navigating working from home, as this new BBC drama shows. David Tennant and Michael Sheen (both playing themselves) were due to star in the West End, but though lockdown has stopped that, their director is determined his big moment won’t fade into obscurity. He persuades his stars to rehearse together online – where they have to navigate homeschooling, blackmail and boredom. Wednesday 10 June, 10.45pm, BBC ONE

The Woods, Netflix

The Woods If you enjoyed Netflix drama The Stranger then The Woods also by Harlan Coben will fill the thriller shaped hole in your life. Filmed in Polish it follows Paweł Kopiński who is still tormented by the unsolved disappearance of his sister 25 years ago when she and some friends went into the woods near their summer camp. When a body emerges of a boy that was with his sister, Paweł begins to hope she might still be alive. Friday June 12th, Netflix

The Salisbury Poisonings, BBC One