Over the last couple of years houseplants have made their way from absent-minded decoration to interior design staples. Look through any interiors catalogue or website and you’ll see what we’re talking about: no matter the design style or budget, you’re bound to find a swiss cheese plant or two adding life to the space.

But having all these plants means we also need to find a pot to put them in. From classic ceramics to raised planters, the pots we use to display our houseplants are yet another way to add character to our interiors – and that’s what makes selecting them so fun.

While sometimes it’s better to stick to an understated, simple style that lets the plant itself do the talking, other times call for more inventive designs: and that’s where the world of novelty plant pots comes in. If you can think of a design, chances are someone has made it; from cute animals to elegant faces, the days when pots were designed simply for functionality are long gone.