Indoor plant pots: 7 novelty designs to make your plants stand out

Forget simple colour schemes and minimalist shapes: these novelty pots are designed to give your houseplants a quirky and attention-grabbing edge. 

Over the last couple of years houseplants have made their way from absent-minded decoration to interior design staples. Look through any interiors catalogue or website and you’ll see what we’re talking about: no matter the design style or budget, you’re bound to find a swiss cheese plant or two adding life to the space.

But having all these plants means we also need to find a pot to put them in. From classic ceramics to raised planters, the pots we use to display our houseplants are yet another way to add character to our interiors – and that’s what makes selecting them so fun.

While sometimes it’s better to stick to an understated, simple style that lets the plant itself do the talking, other times call for more inventive designs: and that’s where the world of novelty plant pots comes in. If you can think of a design, chances are someone has made it; from cute animals to elegant faces, the days when pots were designed simply for functionality are long gone. 

With that in mind, we hunted down some of the best novelty plant pot designs out there. From faces to giraffes, these planters take their shape inspiration from the most unexpected of places – and they’re absolutely fantastic.

  • Pink Face Pot

    Pink Face Pot from DadaCeramics, £16.20.
    Best novelty plant pots: Pink Face Pot from DadaCeramics, £16.20.

    Whoever thought that putting faces on plant pots was a cute idea was 100% correct.

    The delicate pastel colours of this face plant pot design by DadaCeramics makes it perfect for displaying a small succulent or cactus.

    The best bit? Each pot is handmade in a ceramics atelier in the Netherlands, meaning every piece is completely unique.

    Shop Pink Face Pot at DadaCeramics on Etsy, £16.20

  • Rainbow Plant Pot

    Best novelty plant pots: Rainbow Plant Pot from Albino, £23.49.
    Best novelty plant pots: Rainbow Plant Pot from Albino, £23.49.

    Bring a splash of colour to your windowsill with this rainbow-coloured plant pot from Albino.

    Although its miniature size means it’ll only fit the smallest of succulents and cacti, it’s a cute option for someone who enjoys the brighter side of life.

    The texture of the pot also adds an edge to its rainbow appeal.

    Shop Rainbow Plant Pot at Albino on Trouva, £23.49.

  • Kinska Melena Face Pot

    Kinska Melena Face Pot from Anthropologie, £24.
    Best novelty plant pots: Kinska Melena Face Pot from Anthropologie, £24.

    Interiors inspired by the female form are all the rage at the moment, so this Melena Face Pot from Anthropologie is seriously on trend.

    Designed for Anthropologie in collaboration with Kinska, this handpainted stoneware pot is perfect for displaying plants on your desk.

    We love the red detail of the lips in contrast with the white and black tones of the pot.

    Shop Kinska Melena Face Pot at Anthropologie, £24

  • Giraffe Plant Pot

    Giraffe Plant Pot from Dunelm, £7.
    Best novelty plant pots: Giraffe Plant Pot from Dunelm, £7.

    Take a walk on the wild side with this giraffe-shaped planter from Dunelm.

    Painted in delicate pastel yellow and dotted with intricate embossed detail, this pot is ideal for displaying a trailing plant which won’t obscure the giraffe’s head, such as a string of hearts.

    Shop Giraffe Plant Pot at Dunelm, £7

  • Little Leggy Terracotta Planter

    Little Leggy Terracotta Planter from Sass And Belle, £4.50.
    Best novelty plant pots: Little Leggy Terracotta Planter from Sass & Belle, £4.50.

    This miniature planter from Sass & Belle gives a classic terracotta pot a quirky twist.

    As a result of its simple colour, this pot is bound to go with whatever interior style you’ve got going on – and thanks to the wide range of sizes Sass & Belle have on offer, you can have a little plant pot family.

    Shop Little Leggy Terracotta Planter at Sass & Belle, £4.50

  • Bubbled Plant Pot

    Bubbled Plant Pot from H&M, £17.99.
    Best novelty plant pots: Bubbled Plant Pot from H&M, £17.99.

    The eye-catching colour of this pot from H&M is just one of the things which makes us love it so much.

    Despite the fact that the pot is relatively simple in its shape, it makes up for this with it’s bubbled exterior which is sure to draw attention.

    Shop Bubbled Plant Pot at H&M, £17.99 

  • Bird Can Fox Planter

    Bird Can Fox Cat Planter from Anthropologie, £11.
    Best novelty plant pots: Bird Can Fox Cat Planter from Anthropologie, £11.

    One for the cat-obsessed plant owners out there, this planter from Anthropologie is the ideal plant pot for someone looking to mix things up.

    Thanks to its striking blue colour and gold accents, this pot will contrast nicely with the green of your leafy friend.

    Made by the Bristol-based crafter Liz Davies, this pot also comes in white. 

    Shop Bird Can Fox Cat Planter at Anthropologie, £11

