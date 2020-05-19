Lockdown has presented us with somewhat of a conundrum. Spending most of the day inside, we’ve found we can’t stop thinking about all the lovely improvements we’d like to make to our homes. From comparing rattan accessories to picking out feminist artworks, we’re desperate to sprinkle some interior design magic on our abodes.

As shops remain closed for a while longer, for now we’re unable to hunt for that unique vase to update an old dresser in person; we can’t feel the fabric of a pair of vintage curtains before purchasing.

Luckily for us, the internet is a wondrous thing and there are still plenty of homeware brands that are managing to keep their businesses afloat by selling online. As it stands, these guys are still delivering throughout the Covid-19 outbreak, and continue to provide a quality service.