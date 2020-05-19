Are you missing browsing homeware pieces in your favourite stores? These gorgeous, independent interior brands are still shipping and have plenty of undiscovered gems for you to shop.
Lockdown has presented us with somewhat of a conundrum. Spending most of the day inside, we’ve found we can’t stop thinking about all the lovely improvements we’d like to make to our homes. From comparing rattan accessories to picking out feminist artworks, we’re desperate to sprinkle some interior design magic on our abodes.
As shops remain closed for a while longer, for now we’re unable to hunt for that unique vase to update an old dresser in person; we can’t feel the fabric of a pair of vintage curtains before purchasing.
Luckily for us, the internet is a wondrous thing and there are still plenty of homeware brands that are managing to keep their businesses afloat by selling online. As it stands, these guys are still delivering throughout the Covid-19 outbreak, and continue to provide a quality service.
If you’ve been wondering where you can get your interior design fix, check out these online independent homeware brands which are still delivering and stocked full with rare, unique pieces for your place.
You may also like
Home bar accessories to have your very own cocktail hour
Pelican Story
Pelican Story brings together a very select edit of home and lifestyle products which are both beautiful and practical, with an emphasis on making a space look distinctive.
Founded by Pauline Coghlan, Pelican Story exists online and usually at east London’s Broadway Market every Saturday – go and give her a wave when lockdown is over!
In the midst of Covid-19, Pelican Story are providing free delivery via bike to certain London addresses, which also gets eco points from us.
Poppy and Honesty
After becoming a mum to two little boys, Sophie Lombardi from Cornwall decided to start her business; Poppy and Honesty.
As a long-time lover of beautiful fabrics, this brave move saw her designing and creating pastel-hued homeware from Liberty London fabrics, attracting a cult following with a similar love for prettiness and whimsy.
This is your one-stop-shop for brightening up your bedroom with cushions, bedding sets, blankets and more.
Shop Liberty Print Cushion in Betsy at Poppy and Honesty, from £29
Att Pynta
Att Pynta is a treasure trove of chic Scandinavian design for those who love the minimalist style of Northern Europe. Friends Kai and Amanda started the brand after bonding over their love for this aesthetic, and it’s venture that’s been welcomed by the idustry.
From on-trend rattan chairs, velvet cushions and sculptural vases, this website is one of the coolest places to get your interior pieces from.
Antipodream
Long been inspired by the positive vibes and colourful style of artists from Australia and New Zealand, Antipodream founder Kate Millar launched her brand to bring the aesthetic to the UK.
Featuring products exclusively from makers in these countries, she has curated a sunshiney mix of rugs, bedding, storage and accessories in bright hues and bold designs.
Ian Snow
Almost 50 years ago, Ian Snow travelled to India and became enthralled by the culture and aesthetic of the country. After starting his homeware and lifestyle brand, he returned many times to bring back pieces of work with artisans to create authentic collections available to people in the UK.
These day’s Ian’s daughters Daisy and India run the business from their farm in Devon, continuing to sell a huge range of home accessories that are alive with colour and each have a story behind them.
Their online offering is huge, from hand painted candle holders to beautifully embroidered cushions, if you like having something that your friends don’t – take a gander here.
Images: courtesy of brands
Megan Murray
Megan Murray is a digital journalist for stylist.co.uk, who enjoys writing about London happenings, beautiful places, delicious morsels and generally spreading sparkle wherever she can.