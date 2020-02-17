The most delicious places to eat pancakes in London
Welcome to the ultimate guide to the best places to eat pancakes in London to your heart’s content, this Pancake Day.
We like to think of ourselves as professional brunchers. In fact, we take the art of brunching very seriously. This means that the location has to be just so (whether it be a botanical-themed restaurant or a haunt known for its effortless cool) and the menu needs to be on point, preferably with a bottomless option.
And when we imagine that perfect brunch menu, there’s one dish that absolutely must make an appearance: pancakes.
Whether stacked high and stodgy, American style, or mixed with buckwheat and topped with ricotta, we don’t discriminate when it comes to our love for the ‘cakes.
They could be savoury with a side of salmon or sugary sweet, drowning in butterscotch and banoffee – either way, we feel it’s our duty to try them all. Which is good, considering how many different types there are on offer in our fair city.
Over in west London, The Wolseley knows how to serve up a mean stack, giving guests the chance to dine on the American favourite in a quintessentially English setting. While in east London, the surroundings are as relaxed as the dish itself, with cool, laid-back cafes being the order of the day.
If you consider yourself a real pancake connoisseur, you’ll be pleased to know there are two spots on this list that deal exclusively in batter, with one boasting over 40 types of pancake on its menu. Another even has a Yorkshire pudding-pancake hybrid ready for you to try out.
We’ve spoken to friends, hunted high and low, and gobbled our way around London to find the best restaurants for pancakes in the capital, which we hope you have a lot of fun trying out for yourselves.
So here it is, Stylist’s guide to the best places for pancakes in London, whether you are based in the north, east, south, west or central London - enjoy!
Best pancakes in south London
The Little Blue Door, Fulham
Where The Pancakes Are, London Bridge
Think you know pancakes? Head to Where The Pancakes Are and give this menu a good going over. All the pancakes and none of the gimmicks – just cute decor and some bloody delicious concoctions.
With vegan, dairy-free and wheat-free options everyone can get involved, no matter if you’re feeling in the mood for sweet or savoury. One must, though, is a ‘dutch baby’ which resembles a giant Yorkshire pudding, filled with mouth-watering delights.
Where is it? Where The Pancakes Are, Arch 35a, 85a Southwark Bridge Road, South London, SE1 0NQ
Escape The Daily Grind, Balham
Balans, Clapham
Best pancakes in central London
Avobar, Covent Garden
Riding House Cafe, Fitzrovia
Half Cup, Bloomsbury
My Old Dutch, Holborn
Best pancakes in east London
Best pancakes in north London
German Gymnasium, Kings Cross
Granger & Co, King's Cross
Greenberry, Primrose Hill
Green Room Cafe, Stoke Newington
Best pancakes in west London
Electric Diner, Notting Hill
No 197 Chiswick Fire Station, Chiswick
The Wolseley, St James's
The Ivy Chelsea Garden, Chelsea
