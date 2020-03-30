10 of the loveliest period dramas to escape into now

Ah, period dramas. The on-screen equivalent of a cup of tea and a biscuit: warm, comforting and familiar. Unlike the contemporary shows that’ll jolt you back to reality by some mention of, say, a maniacal president or a global pandemic. Instead, they give you permission to float away blissfully on a bed of petticoats and cosily predictable plot twists.

Some of us watch them because they tell classic, age-old stories we know and love; some of us watch them simply because we appreciate a hard-working costume department. Whatever your flavour, while away the hours with 10 of our favourite period drama boxsets.