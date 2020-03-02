Best pies in London: restaurants to visit this Pie Week
Megan Murray
It’s Pie Week, don’t you know? Not that we needed an excuse, but here are the best places to dine on pies in London in case you feel like celebrating.
Close your eyes for a moment. Forget the sound of tapping keyboards or the bus announcement blaring in the background, and just for a minute, think of the pure deliciousness of a tasty pie.
Golden-brown pastry that cracks under the pressure of your fork, but squelches with gravy at the base, moist and soggy in the best possible way. Steaming hot contents, whether it’s steak and kidney or mushroom and onion, that almost burns your tongue in your haste to try it. Pies are known for being hearty grub for good reason.
So, although we might typically imagine that a pie is at its best when home-cooked and served at your nan’s dining table, there are some places in London with unmissable pie experiences.
The Pie Room at Holborn Dining Rooms
This list wouldn’t be complete without this venue, which has dedicated a whole section of its restaurant to pies. The Holborn Dining Rooms, based in the beautiful Rosewood Hotel, is an elegant restaurant with red leather banquettes and gold accenting which, when combined, creates the feel of a grand brasserie from an era gone by.
Thanks to the five-star service and decadent menu, this place may win the award for fanciest pie in London, but this isn’t a case of style over substance.
Hand crafted in a dinky adjoining room, the pies are huge with thick, golden pastry and fillings such as pork shoulder, smoked bacon, fennel seed and sage or slow cooked curried mutton shoulder with mango salsa.
You can order from the pie menu in the main restaurant, but if you want to take your passion for pies to the next level, you can book The Pie Room exclusively for you and 10 friends.
Millie’s Lounge at The Ned
There’s something authentically British about a good ol’ pie, so there’s almost no better setting for enjoying one than The Ned.
This Grade II listed building in Bank has more than 10 restaurants under its roof, separated by impressive green marble pillars and a central band stand, where live music plays most nights. But Millie’s Lounge, with its classic British menu and vintage charm, is just the right spot.
On the menu you’ll find all sorts of treats, from caviar to fish and chips with mushy peas, but we love the sound of their posh pie. With a ham hock and leek filling, this pie features as part of the sharing section of the menu, meaning it’s even bigger – hurrah!
Bob Bob Ricard
This Soho spot has long made a name for itself as the decadent restaurant where you can simply push a (millennial pink) button, and champagne is immediately delivered to your table. Well, if you like the sound of that, then we think you’ll love the sound of Bob Bob Ricard’s pie – which has to be the most opulent pastry creation we’ve ever encountered.
Continuing the restaurant’s love of bubbles, the chefs have fashioned a pie from chicken, mushroom and champagne, making it a must-try for any fans of fizz. Glazed, taut and even logo embellished, this pie is visually impressive.
But if you’re not a meat eater, don’t worry, you need not miss out as there’s also a vegetarian version called champagne and truffle Humble Pie, which contains field mushrooms, cauliflower, celeriac, black truffle and champagne with a black pastry crust.
Our advice? Push the button and wash it down with the good stuff.
Images: courtesy of venues