Close your eyes for a moment. Forget the sound of tapping keyboards or the bus announcement blaring in the background, and just for a minute, think of the pure deliciousness of a tasty pie.

Golden-brown pastry that cracks under the pressure of your fork, but squelches with gravy at the base, moist and soggy in the best possible way. Steaming hot contents, whether it’s steak and kidney or mushroom and onion, that almost burns your tongue in your haste to try it. Pies are known for being hearty grub for good reason.

So, although we might typically imagine that a pie is at its best when home-cooked and served at your nan’s dining table, there are some places in London with unmissable pie experiences.