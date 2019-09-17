Wondering where to move in London? The city is ever changing and areas that five years ago might not have got a second look from the capital’s shakers and movers are now considered some of the coolest spots to be.

If you want to keep your finger on the pulse, turn your attention to the Sunday Times Best Places to Live Guide 2019, which outlines the best places to live in the UK by city (101 locations officially made the cut this year) and offers an in depth view on the most desirable postcodes in London.

The guide, now in its seventh year, considers factors including house prices, jobs, schools, close proximity to family, commute, culture and community spirit, as well as analysing the crime rate and level of air pollution in each area, before concluding on its top 10 best places to reside in the UK capital.