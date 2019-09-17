These are officially the best areas to live in London this year
- Posted by
- Megan Murray
- Published
Wondering where the best place in London to live is? These areas have been named cream of the crop, but is your postcode in the list?
Wondering where to move in London? The city is ever changing and areas that five years ago might not have got a second look from the capital’s shakers and movers are now considered some of the coolest spots to be.
If you want to keep your finger on the pulse, turn your attention to the Sunday Times Best Places to Live Guide 2019, which outlines the best places to live in the UK by city (101 locations officially made the cut this year) and offers an in depth view on the most desirable postcodes in London.
The guide, now in its seventh year, considers factors including house prices, jobs, schools, close proximity to family, commute, culture and community spirit, as well as analysing the crime rate and level of air pollution in each area, before concluding on its top 10 best places to reside in the UK capital.
So, without further ado, here are the top five places to live in London for the best possible quality of life 2019.
5. Blackheath
4. Bermondsey
3. Belgravia
2. Battersea
Isle of Dogs
Images: Unsplash - Gleren Meneghin / Instagram