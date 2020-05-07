Best places to buy flowers online: from online florists to local deliveries
- Megan Murray
Megan Murray
Looking for online florists to order from in lockdown? These tried, tested and trusted places to buy flowers are sure to get your blooms wherever they need to go, safely and stylishly.
Lockdown has meant that many of us have missed out on celebrating special occasions and milestones with our friends and family. From birthday parties cancelled in favour of virtual pub quizzes to hen dos via Zoom, we’ve had to adapt to make our loved ones feel special.
When it comes to gifts, though, things get a little trickier. With many stores experiencing a delay in deliveries and the fact that we can’t actually hand any presents to our friends ourselves, it can be a long-winded affair to order something weeks in advance, wrap it up and then post it off again.
Sending flowers has always been popular, but right now we’re seeing a surge in appetite for quality, trust worthy online florists who can deliver a truly beautiful bouquet to our nearest and dearest in these difficult times.
Super easy and guaranteed to make them smile, sending flowers is a simple yet effective way to show someone you’re thinking of them and make them feel special.
Here’s our edit of the best online florists, curated from experience, to make it even easier for you to treat someone.
Bloom & Wild
Bloom & Wild has been on the scene for six years, gaining instant recognition as the creators of the letterbox flower delivery. We love them for this, as it means that even if the person you’re sending them to isn’t at home, they’ll still get their flowers delivered safely. There are also now hand-tied bouquet options available if you want to send them a ready-made bunch.
Bloom & Wild is also much loved because of the brand’s innate flair and style. From its beautiful, pastel-hued and easy-to-use website, to the on-trend selection of bouquets and the pretty card and gift options you can add to your flowers, the experience is everything you’d hope for.
Freddie’s Flowers
If you’re a sucker for a home-grown idea, you’ll love the authentic nature of Freddie’s Flowers. Freddie started delivering flowers by hand in London (originally on a yellow milk float which broke down and ground south London to a halt – whoops) but now uses a friendly team to deliver around the UK by van or bike (which gets eco-friendly points from us).
It’s based on a subscription, so you can send a one of bouquet or treat someone to a few. Nothing is tied in and each bunch is priced at £25. We particularly like the human side of this business, as well as the rustic, wild style of the flowers.
Appleyard Flowers
Appleyard Flowers has a huge range of bouquets on offer, which are easily divided into sections by occasion or flower type on the website to make things a little easier. The website explains that all blooms are bought from either British or Kenyan farms with sustainability in mind and that a percentage of what they pay is put back into the local community, including contributing to building new schools.
You can purchase either hand-tied bouquets which are delivered in a fancy gift box, or opt for letterbox flowers which will land on your loved one’s doormat safe and sound. There’s also a selection of wine and gifts on the website which you can add to an order if you so wish.
Bunches
Bunches has over 30 years of experience in selling flowers, and therefore knows a thing or two about putting together a great bouquet and making sure it gets to where it’s going on time.
The website has a wide selection of flowers in all different price ranges, so if you’re looking for an all rounder, this could be the place for you. The bouquets are more traditional in style, featuring a lot of classic staples like spray carnations, roses and lilies.
Try something local
In the midst of the pandemic small businesses are really struggling, but there are some smaller, independent and incredibly talented florists around the country still making contactless local deliveries.
If it’s possible to order from someone close by, why not see if that’s an option first, as it not only supports a small business but takes pressure off the postal system and reduces your carbon footprint.
A quick Google search of your local area will bring up some ideas, but here are just a few of the local flower services we know about delivering outstanding blooms to their communities.
Scottish twins Rosie and Jess have an undeniable flair for design, with their creative talents spanning from photography and food styling to wedding planning and floristry. If you’re a fan of on-trend blooms and understated cool, this is your tribe. Right now they’re doing contactless deliveries in the Helensborough area, check out their Instagram for their next flower drop.
Sophie started her own floristry business in Nottingham in 2018, and has been a huge hit with her local community ever since. Scrumptiously girlie, Sophie’s store’s installations are known for being perfect Instagram fodder, from pampas grass moons to lilac canopies. See her Instagram to see when she’s next doing deliveries to the Southwell area.
Luxury florist Amie Bone Flowers only uses the best quality stems, so is perfect for a special occasion. Check out the florist’s choice for a fail safe option if you live in London or Hertfordshire.
Images: Getty / courtesy of brands