In the midst of the pandemic small businesses are really struggling, but there are some smaller, independent and incredibly talented florists around the country still making contactless local deliveries.

If it’s possible to order from someone close by, why not see if that’s an option first, as it not only supports a small business but takes pressure off the postal system and reduces your carbon footprint.

A quick Google search of your local area will bring up some ideas, but here are just a few of the local flower services we know about delivering outstanding blooms to their communities.

Lavender & Rose

Scottish twins Rosie and Jess have an undeniable flair for design, with their creative talents spanning from photography and food styling to wedding planning and floristry. If you’re a fan of on-trend blooms and understated cool, this is your tribe. Right now they’re doing contactless deliveries in the Helensborough area, check out their Instagram for their next flower drop.

Gigil & Bloom

Sophie started her own floristry business in Nottingham in 2018, and has been a huge hit with her local community ever since. Scrumptiously girlie, Sophie’s store’s installations are known for being perfect Instagram fodder, from pampas grass moons to lilac canopies. See her Instagram to see when she’s next doing deliveries to the Southwell area.

Amie Bone Flowers

Luxury florist Amie Bone Flowers only uses the best quality stems, so is perfect for a special occasion. Check out the florist’s choice for a fail safe option if you live in London or Hertfordshire.