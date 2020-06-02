11 podcasts that focus on compelling discussions around race in 2020

Conversations about race are crucial for everyone. From news and culture to life and history, these are some of the best podcasts that discuss experiences of black communities in both the UK and America.
On Tuesday 2 June, Spotify will add a 8.46-minute moment of silence to playlists and podcasts in honour of George Floyd. This is the length of time former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin pinned Floyd down by the neck with his knee, resulting in Floyd’s death. It’s part of social media’s wider #BlackOutTuesday, a global day of disconnecting to reflect and come together in support of the black community.
But when it’s time to tune in again, we need more conversations around race. We must watch, listen and learn. We have to continue educating ourselves and amplifying black voices. One way of doing this is by thinking about the podcasts we choose to listen to.
We’ve put together a list of the best podcasts, both American and British, where you’ll find these conversations; those about the Black Lives Matter movement, the death of Floyd and beyond.
Best podcasts about race
Black Gals Livin'
Jas and Victoria have hosted Black Gals Livin’ since 2018, chatting about mental health, pop culture and “random shenanigans”. Through funny but frank conversations, they particularly focus on issues affecting or involving the black community.
About Race with Reni Eddo-Lodge
Why I’m No Longer Talking To White People About Race author Reni Eddo-Lodge recorded About Race to deep dive into the conversations in her vital book. Although it was a one-off series, this is an essential listen to revisit.
Come Through with Rebecca Carroll
Writer Rebecca Carroll (Sugar in the Raw: Voices of Young Black Girls in America, Saving the Race: Conversations on Du Bois) wants us to acknowledge that race is at the centre of every issue in America. The series features 15 essential conversations about race in a pivotal year for America, where Carroll speaks to experts and fellow journalists.
1619
Four hundred years ago, in August 1619, a ship carrying more than 20 enslaved Africans arrived in the English colony of Virginia. No aspect of the country that would be formed in America has been untouched by the 250 years of slavery that followed. 1619 is a New York Times audio series hosted by Nikole Hannah-Jones, examines the long shadow of that fateful moment.
Code Switch
America’s National Public Radio flagship podcast, Code Switch, is about race and culture. It takes on race and racism across a spectrum of identities and includes personal stories, historical context, and impactful analysis on the challenging past and present of race in America.
Global News Podcast
Keep up to date with the big stories around the world with the BBC’s Global News Podcast. It has been covering the protests in much detail, giving political analysis and reports from the ground. New episodes are delivered twice a day on weekdays and daily at weekends.
No Country for Young Women
Sadia Azmat and Monty Onanuga describe No Country For Young Women as a podcast that tackles “life, love and work in a white man’s world”. The pair “work out how we balance our identities as British women of colour” and no subject is off limits.
Say Your Mind
Tackling discussions on race in a truly unique way, actor Kelechi Okafor presents Say Your Mind. She takes on Tarot card readings, current events and pop culture with unapologetic and no-nonsense chat. It’s very funny, but also carries strong messages about big issues.
Pod Save The People
Hosted by organiser and activist DeRay Mckesson, Pod Save the People offers a salient analysis of the day’s headlines and their deeper impact on race, society, and culture. They also give direction on how to take action on issues.
The United States of Anxiety
The United States of Anxiety started as a series that reported on the extreme polarisation visible in the lead up to the 2016 American election. It continues to take us all the way back to the Civil War, when American first began trying to build a multi-racial democracy, and investigate why we still haven’t arrived today.
The Echo Chamber
Friends Jade and Ez discuss issues that they hope will resonate among black British people, speaking from their perspective as black, working class women.
Hollie Richardson
