11 podcasts that focus on compelling discussions around race in 2020

On Tuesday 2 June, Spotify will add a 8.46-minute moment of silence to playlists and podcasts in honour of George Floyd. This is the length of time former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin pinned Floyd down by the neck with his knee, resulting in Floyd’s death. It’s part of social media’s wider #BlackOutTuesday, a global day of disconnecting to reflect and come together in support of the black community.

But when it’s time to tune in again, we need more conversations around race. We must watch, listen and learn. We have to continue educating ourselves and amplifying black voices. One way of doing this is by thinking about the podcasts we choose to listen to.