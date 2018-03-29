Discover the storytelling podcasts that will leave you spellbound

Heavyweight

In each episode of Heavyweight, someone is offered the chance to find closure around a crucial turning point in their life - with a little ‘help’ from the charmingly bumbling host, Jonathan Goldstein. So far, this has included reuniting one man with an old collection of CDs by way of an awkward visit to Moby’s house, investigating why a women named Rose was kicked out of her college sorority over a decade ago, and arranging an emotional meeting between the driver and victim of a car crash that took place four years ago. Each story is told with humour and sensitivity, and there’s an underlying sense of mystery in each episode will keep you hooked until the credits roll.

