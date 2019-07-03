Live podcasts: Go see The High Low, The Guilty Feminist and My Dad Wrote a Porno

Favourite podcasts The High Low, The Guilty Feminist and My Dad Wrote A Porno are all touring this year. Find all the details you need here.

We’ve rounded up all the details you need.

Dolly Alderton and Pandora Sykes present The High Low.

The High Low Experience The High Low is the perfect weekly fix for millennial woman who enjoy a perfect blend of the trivial and the political. Presenters Dolly Alderton and Pandora Sykes will tour the UK and Ireland with an all-new live show The High Low Experience, inspired by their number one pop culture podcast. With a limited run of dates, the tour will begin at The Barbican, London on 8 October, continue at the National Concert Hall, Dublin on 20 October and The Lowry, Salford Quays on 28 October, concluding in Glasgow at City Hall on 5 November. Tickets go on sale at 10am on Friday 5 July 2019 here.

2020 Feminist events calendar: The Guilty Feminist Live

The Guilty Feminist Live The Guilty Feminist is know for its the hilarious, insightful and unifying conversations led by friend of Stylist, Deborah Frances-White. Last month, we confirmed that comedian Hannah Gadsby will be headlining The Guilty Feminsist Live at the Royal Albert Hall on 7 July. She will also be joined by friends of the podcast, Mhairi Black MP, Juliet Stevenson, Sindhu Vee, Susan Wokoma and Jess Robinson. Frances-White will then be taking the show on a tour, calling at Kings Place in London on 17 July, the Pleasance Courtyard at the Edinburgh Fringe on 2-4 August, the The Secret Policeman’s Tour in at the Edinburgh Playhouse on 24 August and the London Podcast Festival on 7 September. She’ll also do another two shows at Kings Place on 21 October and 9 December. Find full details for The Guilty Feminist Live and book tickets here.

Alice Levine, Jamie Morton and James Cooper present the My Dad Wrote a Porno podcast.

My Dad Wrote a Porno Live

It takes a pretty special podcast to make people around the world burst into fits of laughter while making sure no one else around can here the pure filth being played in their ears. Alice Levine, James Cooper and Jamie Morton continue to do exactly that with My Dad Wrote a Porno. The trio are heading to America and Australia next year, before returning for another UK leg of the live tour. They’ll be at the London Palladium on 13-15 May 2020, Symphony Hall on 27 September, Manchester’s 02 Apollo on 3 October, the SEC Armadillo in Glasgow on 16 Octoberand Bristols Hippodrome on 25 October. Phew! Find all the details for My Dad Wrote a Porno live in the UK here.

