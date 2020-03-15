6 gripping podcasts and audiobooks to listen to when you’re home alone

These are strange and anxious times we live in. People around the world are self-isolating or on lockdown, as health authorities battle to manage the spread of coronavirus.

Even if you are not yet battening down the hatches, you’re likely to be spending more time at home than usual: either because you’re working from home, or events and travel plans you’ve made have been put on ice.

A little bit of solitude can be a good thing for us: it provides head space, and can even boost our reserves of empathy and productivity.

But there’s a difference between choosing to be at home alone versus being obliged to, in the shadow of alarming world events.