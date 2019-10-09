Celebrities are jumping on the podcasting wagon in their droves to bring us new, exclusive content. Here’s Stylist’s pick of the best ones to get you started.

The world of podcasting has revolutionised the way we consume news, guided the conversations we’re having and furthered our obsession with true crime. And now, it’s changing the way we interact with celebrities. Long-gone are the days when the world’s biggest personalities seemed like distant people we only saw or heard from when they were pasted across advertisements or staring out at us from the front of a magazine. More than ever before, we’re connecting with our favourite celebrities through their podcasts – a medium which allows individuals in the limelight to not only reclaim their narrative, but discuss something they’re passionate about as they do so.

As the number of podcasts steadily increases, it can sometimes feel a bit of a challenge to sort through everything that’s available and find the one worth listening to. That’s why this guide to Stylist’s best celebrity podcasts exists: to help you find the best content by our favourite people, without all the fuss in between.

RuPaul: What’s The Tee? with Michelle Visage

Now RuPaul’s Drag Race has finally landed in the UK, it’s time to get listening to this incredible podcast if you haven’t already. RuPaul: What’s The Tee? with Michelle Visage sees the two hosts dive into everything, including pop culture, beauty and general advice, as they are joined by a number of high-profile stars from across the worlds of TV, film and music. Perhaps most excitingly, the podcast gives us a peek behind the scenes of the hit show – the icing on top of the cake.

Modern Love

Instead of boasting a mere one or two celebrity hosts, Modern Love has them all. This podcast version of the classic New York Times column sees well-known personalities read out true stories of “love, loss and redemption”. Recent episodes have featured the likes of Amanda Seyfried and Logan Browning.

The Left Ear by Dakota Johnson

The Left Ear marks actor Dakota Johnson’s debut into the podcasting world, and while the episodes are never an easy listen, the project is an incredibly important one. After posting a picture of her phone number on Instagram, Johnson asked women all over the world to share their stories of sexual harassment, abuse and assault via the phone’s voicemail service. The Left Ear is a collated collection of those stories, told by the survivors themselves.

Happy Place by Fearne Cotton

Fearne Cotton’s Happy Place is a beautifully uplifting podcast which sees the host (and former stylist.co.uk guest editor) interview incredible people about what happiness means to them. Boasting an impressive 44 episodes in its entirety, Happy Place has made a name for itself in the podcasting world – and it’s a must-listen for anyone looking for some powerful, thought-provoking interviews to dive into.

Table Manners with Jessie Ware

Table Manners with Jessie Ware is a podcast all about the messy intersection of food and family which occurs over the dinner table. Accompanied by her “chef extraordinaire” mum Lennie, each week Ware invites over a new guest to sit down and chat over a plate of delicious food. It’s a laid back, funny and generally delightful listen – perfect for popping in one ear during your commute.

Getting Curious with Jonathan Van Ness

If you’re someone who finds yourself constantly asking questions about how the world works, Getting Curious is probably the podcast for you. Hosted by Queer Eye star Jonathan Van Ness, each of the episodes (which are uploaded weekly) sees the host explore a topic with the help of an expert in that field. Get ready to have your curiosity piqued.

The Gurls Talk Podcast by Adwoa Aboah

Former Stylist guest editor Adwoa Aboah’s The Gurls Talk Podcast is a must-listen for anyone looking for some seriously in-depth and fierce female-led conversation. Each episode features a different incredible guest (recent appearances include Queenie author Candice Carty-Williams and period poverty activist Amika George) as the model speaks to them about their lives, issues they’re passionate about and everything in between.

Oprah’s SuperSoul Conversations by Oprah Winfrey

Oprah’s SuperSoul Conversations is a podcast designed to lead you through the big questions in life. Featuring powerful interviews with best-selling authors, thought leaders and health and wellness experts, the episodes are thought-provoking and inspiring all at once. The most recent episode features Chanel Miller, the sexual assault survivor at the centre of the Brock Turner case.

Katie Piper’s Extraordinary People

Katie Piper’s Extraordinary People is jam-packed with inspirational, life-affirming stories about some of the world’s most incredible people. Again, each episode features a different guest, as Piper sits down with them to discuss how they turned adversity into positivity. One thing’s for certain: this podcast is truly extraordinary.

