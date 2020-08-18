From H&M’s sell-out style to the French Connection bamboo and rattan chair you’ve most likely seen on Instagram – these are the best rattan chairs to shop now.
Home trends often come and go but some manage to stand the test of time – rattan furniture is one of those.
From bamboo tables, wicker accessories and rattan chairs, it seems as though everyone can’t get enough of rattan homeware right now. So much so, some of our favourite high street home stores – including H&M Home, Zara and French Connection – have already tapped into the interiors trend. H&M’s popular rattan lounge chair sold out and was restocked multiple times this year. Thankfully, it’s finally back and available to shop now.
A good piece of rattan furniture manages to overhaul your whole room – from a bedroom chair, to kitchen stools and even hanging styles, there’s one for every space. They also suit every home style too. Boho fan? Opt for natural bamboo styles. A maximalist? Go for a statement black wood style with rattan details.
Another way to get hold of a standout style is to go for something sustainable and give an old piece of furniture a new home. Sites such as Vinterior specialise in vintage and antique furniture and often has unique pre-loved pieces, as does independent seller site, Etsy. If you prefer a unique piece with a modern feel then upcycled pieces may be for you.
Pre-loved, vintage and upcyled furniture Instagram shop @house.of.rattan started during lockdown and is the place to go for rattan furniture and interiors inspiration. As the founder of House of Rattan, I think there’s something quite special about buying furniture which has a story. I love transforming old rattan pieces and giving them a new, modern feel. For me, rattan isn’t just a trend, its been around for so long, proving it’s worth investing in. A chair is an easy way to get a piece of the rattan action.
Featured in one of our top home accounts to follow for DIY inspiration, @design_at_nineteen has the iconic Pierre Jeanneret rattan chair you may have spotted on Pinterest boards everywhere. We’ve found a similar style from Sweetpea & Willow. Shop our favourite rattan chair styles below.
Best rattan chairs to shop now
H&M
If you’ve been a fan of the rattan chair for quite some time, you’ll know all about this H&M Home chair. The cult chair has sold out and been restocked so many times this year, finally it’s a back once again. Get it before it goes. Note: it also comes in a dark teak brown wood, too.
French Connection
We first spotted this amazing chair on Pinterest and later found out it on some of the chicest home accounts on Instagram. Luckily, it’s still in stock and you can shop it online and in selected stores right now. They also have a matching rattan coffee table you may want to check out.
Sweetpea & Willow
You’ve most likely spotted this chair on Instagram. Although it’s still quite a splurge, it’s a cheaper alternative to the now iconic Pierre Jeanneret chair. You’ll keep this for generations to come.
Graham and Green
How amazing is this natural rattan flower chair? Imagine it on a chic rug layered with textured cushions. Mix with other rattan pieces for a boho feel that’ll update any room.
Anthropologie
This is one of those pieces of furniture you’ll never want to get rid of, will make everyone who sees it instantly ask where you got it from and will go with most interior styles. Meet Anthropologie’s rattan accent chair. For the minimalists and the maximalists, this one is an all-round winner.
Nicole Crowder
Nicole Crowder Upholstery is a custom furniture company creating commissioned, one-of-a-kind pieces. There are often amazing rattan pieces with bespoke upholstery on site so keep a look out for upcoming work or contact to update your old cane pieces.
Tikamoon
We’re all for an affordable way to get a piece of the rattan trend and this bamboo chair is the dream. Place it in a study, use it as the bedroom chair or place in the dining room with cushions on the seats. Either way, you’ll find somewhere to put these.
Made
Of course Made has a created a dreamy rattan style we can’t stop thinking about. Whether you grab a set and style these bucket chairs around your dining table, or you opt for a single chair as a bedroom addition – the rattan bucket chair will be the centre of attention.
Rose and Grey
The hanging wicker chair has been quite a hit recently. Indoors or outdoors, we predict this will be your new favourite WFH spot.
IKEA
We can rely on IKEA for most home additions – from DIY furniture to the best meatballs – now they’ve tapped into the rattan trend, too. Add this rocking chair to your lounge with a fluffy cushion and a throw over the arm.
Opening image: French Connection
All other images: courtesy of brands