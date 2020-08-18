Home trends often come and go but some manage to stand the test of time – rattan furniture is one of those.

From bamboo tables, wicker accessories and rattan chairs, it seems as though everyone can’t get enough of rattan homeware right now. So much so, some of our favourite high street home stores – including H&M Home, Zara and French Connection – have already tapped into the interiors trend. H&M’s popular rattan lounge chair sold out and was restocked multiple times this year. Thankfully, it’s finally back and available to shop now.

A good piece of rattan furniture manages to overhaul your whole room – from a bedroom chair, to kitchen stools and even hanging styles, there’s one for every space. They also suit every home style too. Boho fan? Opt for natural bamboo styles. A maximalist? Go for a statement black wood style with rattan details.