Best rosé wines: Stylist celebrates summer’s favourite drink in the latest issue
In this week’s issue, we pay homage to the pink stuff and help you find the best bottles to buy now.
Picture this: it’s 5pm on Friday (or Tuesday, no judgement here) and the weather is glorious… it’s time to celebrate freedom from your laptop with a crisp glass of wine. To help you select the finest bottles of rosé to try this summer, we explored its reinvention and taste-tested the best new offerings. Download this week’s Stylist to read the refreshing feature now.
Also in the latest issue, Radhika Sanghani unpacks why we might feel like a fraud at work and Stylist’s fashion editors share their summer co-ords hit list.
Access this week’s digital magazine now to read:
● Why you need a new hairbrush and which one to choose
● Inside the mind of an Olympian: Stylist meets trampoline gymnast Bryony Page
● Thirty of our favourite things in The Style List
Purchase a single issue of Stylist’s digital magazine for just 99p or choose from the available subscriptions to save on multiple issues.