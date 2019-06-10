5 sex toys Lily Allen wants you to know about

No matter how satisfying your sex life, the latest sex toys have something extra to offer. Lily Allen volunteered to put them through their paces…

Moregasm + Rampant Rabbit, £50, Ann Summers

Moregasm’s vibrator takes on the classic Rabbit shape and, like all Rabbits, offers vaginal stimulation while the two ‘ears’ fit around your clitoris.

Lily says: “I’m not a massive fan of Rabbits, to be honest. I find them a bit complicated. I know a lot of people like them but this one’s not for me.”

Smile Makers’ The Frenchman, £39.95, Cult Beauty

All of Smile Makers’ products are designed with what women really want in mind, and The Frenchman – designed to mimic the effect of a tongue on your clitoris – is for those who want oral sex.

Lily says: “I didn’t think I would be impressed by this, but I was. It’s more of a foreplay kind of toy than a full-on orgasmic experience. But every toy serves a purpose and this one is a good lead-in.”

Sona Cruise, £89, Lelo

The SONA Cruise doesn’t vibrate, but instead uses sonic waves to get you going. It’s very quiet and the manufacturers claim it stimulates 75% more of the clitoris than a conventional vibrator.

Lily says: “This was good! I really like the shape – it’s pleasingly ergonomic – and has a good number of rhythms and strengths.”

Georgiana G-Spot Vibrator, £130, Coco de Mer

Georgiana is a class act. Made for internal and external use, waterproof and with five different speed settings, this is the luxury end of the vibrator market.

Lily says: “This has beautiful packaging. It’s a classic toy and feels great – you could even take it travelling in that lovely box.”

Love Bullet Silver Lipstick Vibrator, £29, SH!

Size doesn’t matter, according to this pocket vibrator which is just 8.2cm long and masquerades as a lipstick. It has eight different settings, all activated by a push button on the base.

Lily says: “I wasn’t super impressed with this one – I didn’t like the speed and functionality and it didn’t feel particularly pleasurable to me.”

You can read all of the articles from Lily Allen’s special guest edit of Stylist here.


Photography: Dan Saelinger

Images: courtesy of brands

