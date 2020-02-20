Best sustainable interior design and homeware brands for an eco-friendly home
- Posted by
- Megan Murray
- Published
The best sustainable homeware and interior design brands, big and small, to make your space greener.
We all know it’s not enough to just bring a tote bag to the supermarket anymore. The environment is at the forefront of all of our minds, from the way we travel (train is becoming increasingly popular over plane) to the clothes we wear (eco-fashion brands are skyrocketing in popularity), and it’s clear in the way we’re spending.
You see, money talks – and consumers have a lot to say when it comes to investing in ethical and sustainable products. And although the production of fast fashion has taken a lot of the heat when it comes to consumerism, homewares brands are not far behind in what shoppers expect.
From smaller brands which have had an ethical mission statement from the start and innovative collectives trying to change the world as and when they can, to household names experimenting with eco-friendly ranges, there are lots of options when it comes to furnishing your home.
Here, we’ve picked out some of our favourite sustainable homewares brands to help make your house a greener place to be.
Marble Partners
Weaver Green
Nkuku
Habitat
Images: Habitat and Nicki Bamford-Bowes at @andthentheywentwild / Instagram