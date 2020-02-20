Life

Best sustainable interior design and homeware brands for an eco-friendly home

Megan Murray
The best sustainable homeware and interior design brands, big and small, to make your space greener. 

We all know it’s not enough to just bring a tote bag to the supermarket anymore. The environment is at the forefront of all of our minds, from the way we travel (train is becoming increasingly popular over plane) to the clothes we wear (eco-fashion brands are skyrocketing in popularity), and it’s clear in the way we’re spending.

You see, money talks – and consumers have a lot to say when it comes to investing in ethical and sustainable products. And although the production of fast fashion has taken a lot of the heat when it comes to consumerism, homewares brands are not far behind in what shoppers expect.

From smaller brands which have had an ethical mission statement from the start and innovative collectives trying to change the world as and when they can, to household names experimenting with eco-friendly ranges, there are lots of options when it comes to furnishing your home.

Here, we’ve picked out some of our favourite sustainable homewares brands to help make your house a greener place to be. 

  • Marble Partners

    Marble is still a material dominating interior design trends in 2020 (Oliver Bonas has a whole page dedicated to the stuff). 

    But, although the marble-effect table lamp you’re fawning over probably isn’t real, and therefore won’t have the environmental repercussions as the majority of the marble industry, if you want to support the sustainable production of marble accessories you need to get to know this collective.

    Marble.Partners is a collaborative studio working primarily with offcuts and salvaged marble to create beautiful furniture, sculptures, candle holders and vases. The three founders are from Germany but are now based in London and have mastered a chic aesthetic. 

  • Weaver Green

     It took Tasha and Barney seven years to create a fabric from plastic waste that would have  the softness and texture of wool, while also being machine washable, stain-resistant, environmentally friendly and suitable for indoor and outdoor use. But we’re so glad we did. 

    A former cider-maker and flooring specialist, the pair now own Weaver Green, a sustainable homewares brand which sells country-style soft furnishings like rugs, cushions and linens. 

    Not only do they look gorgeous (we particularly like the sun-faded tones in the rug picture above), but you know that by buying from them you’re investing in the environment. 

  • Nkuku

    Nkuku’s aesthetic is the definition of bohemian chic. Earthy colour palettes combined with trend-led designs, it’s enough to make us want to redecorate. 

    From lighting to mirrors, the online range is excitingly expansive. We’ve certainly been known to get stuck down a scrolling hole. 

    But the best thing about shopping with Nkuku is the care they take in sourcing eco-friendly materials and working fairly with artisans all over the world to make sure everything they do is “ethical, eco-friendly and handmade”.

  • Habitat

    We’re pretty sure you’ll have heard of this high street homewares favourite, but did you know that Habitat has an impressive sustainable range? 

    This interiors heavyweight has experimented using eco-friendly and recycled materials in a range of its products, from the colourful mirror and storage baskets crafted from old magazines to its natural collection of rattan and bamboo beds and lighting.

Images: Habitat and Nicki Bamford-Bowes at @andthentheywentwild / Instagram

Megan Murray

Megan Murray is a digital journalist for stylist.co.uk, who enjoys writing about London happenings, beautiful places, delicious morsels and generally spreading sparkle wherever she can.

