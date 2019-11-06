What’s on in London: 9 of the best things to do this weekend
Excited for the weekend? So you should be with all of these wondrous things to do in London.
Winter is here and we couldn’t be more thrilled. Yes it means saying goodbye to long hot evenings in beer gardens, festival outfits and #hotgirlsummer memes, but it also means saying hello to alpine pop ups, fairy-lit ice skating rinks and winter warmers.
Here we’ve gathered together some of the most exciting things going on in London this weekend, so you can make the most of your well-earned time off and explore all of the best events the city has to offer.
Feel inspired at Stylist Live Luxe
It’s finally here, the weekend we’ve all been waiting for… Stylist Live Luxe! Grab your friends and join us on Friday, Saturday and Sunday for a line-up of seriously brilliant talks, celebrity interviews and laugh-your-socks-off entertainment. Find out about this season’s must-have trends on the Stylist Catwalk and bag yourself a makeover, blow dry or manicure from one of the premium brands in attendance.
Treat yourself and get some great gifts on our shopping floor, with all retailers inspired by our famous Style List. Later on, relax in our bar and meet the Stylist team over a cocktail or two. And, as if being treated like a VIP and rubbing shoulders with celebrities isn’t enough, you will also take home a goody bag worth over £215.
There’s still chance to get your tickets, priced £80, for a weekend of empowerment, inspiration and fun.
Where: Magazine London, 11 Ordnance Crescent, Greenwich Peninsula, London SE10 0JH.
Go back to the 1940s at Cahoots' The Ticket Hall and Control Room
Cahoots, the underground post-war themed bar just off Carnaby Street, has made a name for itself as a go-to venue for creative cocktails, an immersive concept and tongue-in-cheek humour. Now, Londoners are being treated to a second site which is opening on 7 November, close by the original.
The Ticket Hall and Control Room will be split across two floors and in-keeping with the 1940s theme. Think vintage phone booths and ticket machines, cocktails served in tin cans over the old station kiosk with high-spirited swing dances for entertainment.
Where: 5 Kingly Street, Carnaby, Soho, London, W1B 5PF.
Watch Hilary and Chelsea Clinton in conversation at Royal Festival Hall
Stylist guest editors Hilary and Chelsea Clinton are in London this weekend at the Royal Festival Hall for a live discussion about the The Book of Gutsy Women: Favourite Stories of Courage and Resilience, facilitated by Mary Beard. This is an incredible chance to see two iconic women in the flesh, and there’s only a few tickets left.
Where: Royal Festival Hall in Southbank Centre, Belvedere Road, Lambeth, London SE1 8XX.
Watch a film at the new Electric Cinema White City
With dreamy loveseats and vintage lamps at every seat The Electric Cinema is one of the best spots on Notting Hill’s Portobello Road. So, it makes sense, then, that London deserved (at least) one more. Soho House has just opened its second branch in the former BBC Television Centre in White City. Luxury touches include mohair armchairs, cashmere blankets and footstalls with a stylish bar serving drinks and pick and mix to nibble on.
Where: Television Centre, 101 Wood Lane, White City, London W12 7FR.
Explore artifacts at Tutankhamun: Treasures of the Golden Pharaoh
To commemorate a century since the discovery of Tutankhamun’s tomb, the Satchi Gallery is housing 150 glittering world heritage artifacts in a six exhibition, Tutankhamun: Treasures of the Golden Pharaoh. Learn about the life of the famous kind and see precious artefacts that have never before left Egypt. The exhibition is open until 3 May 2020, and tickets are priced at £28.50 for an adult.
Where: Saatchi Gallery, Duke of York’s HQ, King’s Rd, Chelsea, London SW3 4RY.
Carb-load from Cecconi's Pizza Bar £5 menu
Cecconi’s is the authentic Italian restaurant from Soho House, where stylish decor reigns supreme and hearty indulgence is the only thing on the menu. With branches in Shoreditch and The Ned already going down such a treat, it was only a matter of time until it landed in Soho, and now the Cecconi’s Pizza Bar is one of the area’s must-visit haunts.
Just when we thought a menu full of pizza, pasta and Italian-inspired cocktails (think Aperol Spritz and Negronis on tap) couldn’t get any better, the restaurant has now introduced a £5 menu, running from 3pm until 6pm Sunday to Friday. On there you’ll find a long list of cocktails, one choice of beer and seven different pasta dishes all priced at £5. A welcome rarity in central London we think you’ll agree.
Where: 19-21 Old Compton Street, London, W1D 5JJ
Have a drink at newly-opened The Lost Alhambra
When it opened in 1854, The Alhambra Theatre in Leicester Square was one of the only bars to accept women without the escort of a man.
Now, 100 years after it was lost to a fire and then demolished to make way for the Odeon Cinema, this gem is being resurrected by the people behind renowned Instagram-worthy drinking holes, Tonight Josephine and Blame Gloria. Think fun, fluorescent signage, 70s-inspired décor and a mean happy hour.
Where: 28A Leicester Square, London WC2H 7LE
