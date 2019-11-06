Life

What’s on in London: 9 of the best things to do this weekend

Megan Murray
Excited for the weekend? So you should be with all of these wondrous things to do in London. 

Winter is here and we couldn’t be more thrilled. Yes it means saying goodbye to long hot evenings in beer gardens, festival outfits and #hotgirlsummer memes, but it also means saying hello to alpine pop ups, fairy-lit ice skating rinks and winter warmers

Here we’ve gathered together some of the most exciting things going on in London this weekend, so you can make the most of your well-earned time off and explore all of the best events the city has to offer. 

15 of the best free things to do in London this weekend

  • Feel inspired at Stylist Live Luxe

    What to do in London this weekend: Stylist Live Luxe

    It’s finally here, the weekend we’ve all been waiting for… Stylist Live Luxe! Grab your friends and join us on Friday, Saturday and Sunday for a line-up of seriously brilliant talks, celebrity interviews and laugh-your-socks-off entertainment. Find out about this season’s must-have trends on the Stylist Catwalk and bag yourself a makeover, blow dry or manicure from one of the premium brands in attendance. 

    Treat yourself and get some great gifts on our shopping floor, with all retailers inspired by our famous Style List. Later on, relax in our bar and meet the Stylist team over a cocktail or two. And, as if being treated like a VIP and rubbing shoulders with celebrities isn’t enough, you will also take home a goody bag worth over £215.

    There’s still chance to get your tickets, priced £80, for a weekend of empowerment, inspiration and fun.

    Where: Magazine London, 11 Ordnance Crescent, Greenwich Peninsula, London SE10 0JH.

    See more here

  • Go back to the 1940s at Cahoots' The Ticket Hall and Control Room

    What to do in London this weekend: Cahoots' Ticket Hall and Control Room

    Cahoots, the underground post-war themed bar just off Carnaby Street, has made a name for itself as a go-to venue for creative cocktails, an immersive concept and tongue-in-cheek humour. Now, Londoners are being treated to a second site which is opening on 7 November, close by the original. 

    The Ticket Hall and Control Room will be split across two floors and in-keeping with the 1940s theme. Think vintage phone booths and ticket machines, cocktails served in tin cans over the old station kiosk with high-spirited swing dances for entertainment. 

    Where: 5 Kingly Street, Carnaby, Soho, London, W1B 5PF.

    See more here

  • Watch Hilary and Chelsea Clinton in conversation at Royal Festival Hall

    What to do in London this weekend: Hilary and Chelsea Clinton

    Stylist guest editors Hilary and Chelsea Clinton are in London this weekend at the Royal Festival Hall for a live discussion about the The Book of Gutsy Women: Favourite Stories of Courage and Resilience, facilitated by Mary Beard. This is an incredible chance to see two iconic women in the flesh, and there’s only a few tickets left.

    Where: Royal Festival Hall in Southbank Centre, Belvedere Road, Lambeth, London SE1 8XX. 

    See more here

  • Watch a film at the new Electric Cinema White City

    What to do in London this weekend: Electric Cinema White City

    With dreamy loveseats and vintage lamps at every seat The Electric Cinema is one of the best spots on Notting Hill’s Portobello Road. So, it makes sense, then, that London deserved (at least) one more. Soho House has just opened its second branch in the former BBC Television Centre in White City. Luxury touches include mohair armchairs, cashmere blankets and footstalls with a stylish bar serving drinks and pick and mix to nibble on.

    Where: Television Centre, 101 Wood Lane, White City, London W12 7FR.

    See more here

  • Explore artifacts at Tutankhamun: Treasures of the Golden Pharaoh

    What to do in London this weekend: Tutankhamun: Treasures of the Golden Pharaoh

    To commemorate a century since the discovery of Tutankhamun’s tomb, the Satchi Gallery is housing 150 glittering world heritage artifacts in a six exhibition, Tutankhamun: Treasures of the Golden Pharaoh. Learn about the life of the famous kind and see precious artefacts that have never before left Egypt. The exhibition is open until 3 May 2020, and tickets are priced at £28.50 for an adult.

    Where: Saatchi Gallery, Duke of York’s HQ, King’s Rd, Chelsea, London SW3 4RY.

    Picture credit: IMG

    See more here

  • Carb-load from Cecconi's Pizza Bar £5 menu

    What to do in London this weekend: Cecconi's Pizza Bar

    Cecconi’s is the authentic Italian restaurant from Soho House, where stylish decor reigns supreme and hearty indulgence is the only thing on the menu. With branches in Shoreditch and The Ned already going down such a treat, it was only a matter of time until it landed in Soho, and now the Cecconi’s Pizza Bar is one of the area’s must-visit haunts.

    Just when we thought a menu full of pizza, pasta and Italian-inspired cocktails (think Aperol Spritz and Negronis on tap) couldn’t get any better, the restaurant has now introduced a £5 menu, running from 3pm until 6pm Sunday to Friday. On there you’ll find a long list of cocktails, one choice of beer and seven different pasta dishes all priced at £5. A welcome rarity in central London we think you’ll agree.

    Where: 19-21 Old Compton Street, London, W1D 5JJ

    See more here

  • Have a drink at newly-opened The Lost Alhambra

    What to do in London this weekend: The Lost Alhambra

    When it opened in 1854, The Alhambra Theatre in Leicester Square was one of the only bars to accept women without the escort of a man. 

    Now, 100 years after it was lost to a fire and then demolished to make way for the Odeon Cinema, this gem is being resurrected by the people behind renowned Instagram-worthy drinking holes, Tonight Josephine and Blame Gloria. Think fun, fluorescent signage, 70s-inspired décor and a mean happy hour.

    Where: 28A Leicester Square, London WC2H 7LE

    See more here

  • Sunrise yoga at Sky Garden

    Fancy starting your weekend off with a wholesome health kick? The Sky Garden is offering yoga with a view this Saturday morning. The class costs just £10 for yoga only, or you can splash out on breakfast afterwards for £17. Namaste? More like namastyay!

    Where: The Sky Garden, 20 Fenchurch St, London, EC3M 8AF.

    See more here

  • Indulge in a seasonal pizza

    Try Pizza Pilgrims’ latest guest pizza: the Popeye. Created to celebrate the best of Britain’s seasonal ingredients, it is adorned with creamed spinach, ricotta, garlic oil, grilled artichoke, and a crispy parmesan crust. 

    If you’re struggling to adapt to the longer nights and cooler temperatures, this dish will get you loving the autumnal vibes.

    Where: Any Pizza Pilgrims restaurant.

    See more here

Images: Instagram / Getty 

Megan Murray

Megan Murray is a digital journalist for stylist.co.uk, who enjoys writing about London happenings, beautiful places, delicious morsels and generally spreading sparkle wherever she can.

Stylist Daily