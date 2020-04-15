Look, we know – weekends aren’t what they used to be. When once upon a time we would have been bottomless brunching at a new restaurant or checking out the latest feminist exhibitions, we’re now stuck inside.

But the internet is a wonderful thing, and if you look hard enough (by that we mean, scroll through this article) there’s lots of interesting things you can do online.

In fact, it’s possible to recreate many of your favourite activities virtually, and the fun you would usually have doing them, too.