Best things to do online this weekend in lockdown
- Megan Murray
The ultimate guide to the most fun you can have virtually while in lockdown this weekend.
Look, we know – weekends aren’t what they used to be. When once upon a time we would have been bottomless brunching at a new restaurant or checking out the latest feminist exhibitions, we’re now stuck inside.
But the internet is a wonderful thing, and if you look hard enough (by that we mean, scroll through this article) there’s lots of interesting things you can do online.
In fact, it’s possible to recreate many of your favourite activities virtually, and the fun you would usually have doing them, too.
We’re on the hunt for virtual experiences that are educational, creative, bolstered by community and full of culture, to keep you entertained from Friday to Sunday.
From virtual cheese festivals, Secret Cinema and flower arranging tutorials – there’s loads to do, just see below for ideas.
Flower arranging with Bloom & Wild
One of the UK’s most-loved flower services has it all: character, style and free flower arranging classes for you to do at home.
Speaking to Stylist.co.uk, Bloom & Wild’s Lead Florist, Caroline Grimble reveals her failsafe tips you can try at home, to keep you feeling creative in-between the brand’s Instagram TV live classes.
1. Reach for a jug or kilner jar with a narrow neck. The narrow neck will prop up your stems, allowing you to fan out the flowers and give an illusion of fullness.
2. Cheat your way to a fuller-looking display by building a grid formation out of clear tape over the mouth of your vase and then arranging your blooms into the gaps!
3. Make a real impact by styling your stems from the front only. Remember, this means you’ll need to keep your bouquet against a wall so the ‘back’ isn’t visible.
4. Cutting some statement stems much shorter than others adds beautiful visual interest.
Tune into Bloom & Wild’s flower arranging class with florist Harriet Perry on Friday 24 April on IGTV at 11am.
30 Day Craft Project
Love Crafts is a global community of crafters and especially for quarantine, has developed a calendar to help you try 30 crafts in 30 days. You can start whenever you like, and the website even recommends dipping in and out to focus on crafts you’re enjoying more.
Examples include self expression, stripes, embellishments and even cat-themed crafts. Each theme includes several options to do it, from knitting clothing to making homewares.
New crafts are being released everyday throughout April, but they’ll be sticking around for whenever works for you.
Online feminist Art History lectures
The London Drawing Group will be hosting two virtual lectures this weekend, with 25% of the ‘pay what you can’ fee going to charity SOLACE, which supports women and girls who suffer from gender based violence.
The lectures will cover the topics of why there is so much violence against women depicted in Western Art History, looking at some of the most famous and troubling images in history, and how should we view art by ‘immoral’ artists. Cambridge academic Dr Daisy Dixon will lead, alongside the group’s founder Luisa Maria MacCormack, looking at artists such as Picasso.
Both will be held at 11am this Saturday 18 April and Sunday 19 April respectively.
Listen to a new podcast
Podcasts are one of our favourite ways to wind down. If you feel the same and are looking forward to a chilled bank holiday, run yourself a bath and put on our new podcast, Working from Home with Stylist.
In our first episode, author and founder of Think Productive, Graham Alcott, explores how to get the best out of your working day, from digital presenteeism and communication agreements, to making space for quality thinking.
Strong Weekender
This weekend Strong Women is hosting a series of free workouts being live streamed by the best in the fitness business. Keep yourself moving with the best trainers in London, including Barry’s Bootcamp, Flykick and Strong Women ambassadors, who will get you ready to sweat live in your living room.
Classes will be running throughout both Saturday (18) and Sunday (19) from 9am, with a full schedule on the Strong Women Instagram.
Learn calligraphy with this online tutorial
Many of us have felt inspired to get creative with our new-found spare time, picking up new hobbies that involve using our hands. Calligraphy is not only a beautiful skill to master but it’s a great mindfulness technique too. After all, with both hands full and a lot of concentration needed, you won’t be able to absent-mindedly scroll through your phone and it might help stop anxious thoughts spiralling.
Jacquie Lawes of White Olive Designs has created three beginners calligraphy kits for those looking to learn at home. All options include a video guide, workbook, practise pad, ink and calligraphy pen, so you can get going straight away. Plus, if you’re a stationery fan make sure you check out the rest of her work, which is beautiful.
Secret Sofa with Secret Cinema
Any Londoner worth their salt knows the work of Secret Cinema. This immersive experience takes you inside some of the world’s most celebrated films and has been a smash hit since its inception in 2015.
Although you won’t be able to attend one of their shows anytime soon, Secret Cinema has teamed up with Häagen-Dazs to create Secret Sofa, which you can enjoy from your own home.
Every Friday evening at 7.30pm Secret Sofa will facilitate a virtual in-home screening of Secret Cinema’s most celebrated and critically acclaimed films, as well as lesser-known gems.
With bespoke content, character narratives, interactive elements and surprises, people will be able to create their own cinema experiences to enjoy at home. This week’s Secret Sofa screening will be Grand Budapest Hotel.
