Earlier this year, I looked around my flat and came to the conclusion that everything – absolutely everything – needed a really good clean. Dusty skirting boards, stubborn stains on my dining table, sheets that hadn’t been changed in… a while. There was a hell of a lot to be done – and I wasn’t happy about it.

You see, unlike some of the ‘cleanfluencers’ we see grinning their way through scrubbing and scouring, I don’t find cleaning fun. Satisfying, yes. Necessary, of course. But enjoyable? Not quite. The seasonal Big Sort Out And Clean is usually something that seems insurmountable to me, and I rarely know where to start, which only perpetuates the cycle of needing to tidy and not actually doing it.