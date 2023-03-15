Spring cleaning: 8 of TikTok’s very best hacks to help keep your space clean and tidy
If you’re not already trying these clever cleaning hacks, it’s time to start.
Earlier this year, I looked around my flat and came to the conclusion that everything – absolutely everything – needed a really good clean. Dusty skirting boards, stubborn stains on my dining table, sheets that hadn’t been changed in… a while. There was a hell of a lot to be done – and I wasn’t happy about it.
You see, unlike some of the ‘cleanfluencers’ we see grinning their way through scrubbing and scouring, I don’t find cleaning fun. Satisfying, yes. Necessary, of course. But enjoyable? Not quite. The seasonal Big Sort Out And Clean is usually something that seems insurmountable to me, and I rarely know where to start, which only perpetuates the cycle of needing to tidy and not actually doing it.
In order to change this, I knew there was only one place to look: to the clever people of TikTok and their endless hacks that feel nothing short of genius, but stop short of likening wiping your bathroom down to ‘therapy’. Instead, they’re no-nonsense, approachable and, crucially, give advice that is actually usable.
Nowadays, the ethos of cleaning ‘smarter, not harder’ is the one I’ve adopted, and these are the tips that helped me get there.
The best TikTok cleaning hacks to try now
How to clean your shower
Make washing bathroom tiles easier and streak-free by adding a washing up sponge filled with cleaning products to your routine. It couldn’t be simpler.
How to clean your oven
This hack is both budget-friendly and non-toxic. Mix baking soda and water and – wearing gloves – apply to the inside of your oven.
How to clean your bed
Who doesn’t want a comfier night’s sleep? From hoovering your mattress to washing sheets with baking soda and eucalyptus oil, these handy tips really help.
How to clean your sofa
You’ve likely already come across this viral hack – and for good reason. Making wiping down your sofa a doddle by tying a microfibre cloth around a saucepan lid. Genius.
How to clean your kitchen utensils
One job you probably haven’t done in far too long? Properly washed your wooden cooking utensils. Simply place them in boiling water and watch what comes out. Gross, but satisfying all the same.
How to wash and dry clothes
Thought you knew the best way to wash your clothes? Think again. As this user suggests, try handy hacks like mesh washing bags and dish soap to make the job even easier.
How to clean your kitchen
As one of the messiest rooms in any house, cleaning your kitchen can be a real pain. But as @cleanwithjen shows, it doesn’t have to be so hard. I’ll definitely be trying out that flour hack next time I cook.
How to declutter
Decluttering is just as essential as cleaning, but it’s also hard to find a good place to start. This clever box trick only simplifies the process.
Images: Getty