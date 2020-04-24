These gorgeous movies – all available to stream now on Netflix and Amazon Prime – will let you travel the world, without ever leaving your sofa.

We may be confined to our sofas for the time being, but there is a way to escape the coronavirus lockdown without breaking any social-distancing rules: travel movies. That’s right: quite possibly the next best thing to actually going on holiday, we’ve scoured Netflix and Amazon Prime to bring you the most binge-worthy travel films, all of which are guaranteed to feed your wanderlust.

From romantic city breaks to adventure holidays, we’ve picked out 17 movies with sweeping vistas, panoramic views, famous landmarks, beautiful beaches, and far-flung destinations, all in a bid to sate your travel bug.

All that’s left for you to do is pick your film and get ready to explore another city or country, ideally with a bag of popcorn or tortilla chips in tow. First up, here’s all the dreamy destination movies you can find on Netflix… Out Of Africa Love in Nairobi? With Meryl Streep, oh she of all the Academy Awards? Count us in. Out Of Africa sees the aristocratic Karen Blixen (Streep) travel to Africa to join her husband, Bror (Klaus Maria Brandauer). When she learns that he’s been unfaithful, though, Karen develops feelings for hunter Denys (Robert Redford)… and embarks on a romance unlike anything she’s experienced before. Falling Inn Love If you love romance and interior makeover shows, then Falling Inn Love needs to be on your watchlist. Christina Milian is the corporate executive who, on a whim, enters a competition to win an inn in the New Zealand countryside – and wins! Watch the trailer below:

Eat Pray Love Travel to Italy, India, and Indonesia with Julia Roberts as she opens her heart and soul up to new experiences, in a bid to find herself. La La Land This musical extravaganza, which almost won Best Picture, takes you deep into the heart of La La Land itself. Get ready to see Los Angeles in an entirely new light, folks…

Wild Cheryl Strayed (Reese Witherspoon), a recently divorced woman, decides to start a new life by hiking along the 1,100 mile-long Pacific Crest Trail. And, as is so often the case, she begins to discover herself as she goes along her trek… Lost In Translation When Bill Murray’s Bob lands in Tokyo for an ad film, he ends up meeting Scarlett Johansson’s Charlotte, who’s left behind by her photographer husband. An absolutely fascinating romance by Sofia Coppola. Midsommar

A horror film? Sure, but this tale of mysterious rural cults, ritual sacrifices, and doomed romances (starring our beloved Florence Pugh) was filmed in Hungary, outside of the city Budapest, where the rolling hills look impossibly green under crystal-blue skies. Come for the spine-tingling tale, stay for the scenery. Just be sure to ignore the fact that the film’s characters keep insisting they’re in Sweden. Because they’re not. Wine Country

Inspired by Amy Poehler’s real-life holidays with her SNL pals, this film sees six women question their friendships and futures when they travel to Napa Valley, California, to celebrate someone’s 50th birthday. The Second Best Exotic Marigold Hotel The follow-up film to sleeper-hit The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel takes us right back to India, where we rejoin our star-studded cast for another romantic adventure.

Ferris Bueller’s Day Off Let the self-dubbed ‘Sausage King of Chicago’ show you around the Windy City, and you’ll visit famous monuments, restaurants, art galleries, parades, and baseball stadiums… not to mention a few other dreamy spots! Julie & Julia Julia Chiles (Meryl Streep) embarks on a culinary adventure in Paris, deboning fish, whipping up pastries, and cooking with so much butter it almost gives you a heart attack to look at it. Join her, why don’t you? 50 First Dates Drew Barrymore is the woman of Adam Sandler’s dreams in this beautiful Hawaii-based rom-com. Too bad she can’t remember him, eh? Watch the trailer for yourself below:

So, what travel movies does Amazon Prime have in its repertoire? Letters To Juliet Amanda Seyfried’s Sophie is an aspiring writer who travels to Verona, Italy in a bid to unite Claire (Vanessa Redgrave) with her lover. While on her journey, though, she finds herself drawn to Claire’s grandson, Charlie (Christopher Egan), and sparks soon fly… Guava Island Filmed in Cuba, Guava Island follows a local musician’s attempts to throw an outstanding music festival for everyone to enjoy. Oh, and Rihanna – actual Rihanna – stars. Watch the trailer for yourself below:

Once This Dublin-based film keeps things simple, but beautiful. Essentially, it’s a tale of girl meets boy, with added musical magic. This Beautiful Fantastic Fancy a trip to Guernsey Island? Of course you do. In this fairy-tale of a film, Bella Brown (Jessica Brown Findlay of Downton Abbey), an aspiring children’s book author and reluctant librarian, is threatened with eviction unless she gives her garden a makeover. But, as she gets to work on her lawn, she soon attracts the attention of her curmudgeonly neighbour…

Once More Filmed at New York’s Greenwood Lake, Once More tells the tale of a retired and disabled writer who moves to a remote village in an effort to regain his strength and passion for words. He soon meets a single mother with three children, and with their help and inspiration he rejuvenates his life and work.

