True crime fans, these are the best documentaries and docuseries to watch on Netflix UK right now.

It may make us feel grubby – as if we’re rifling through someone else’s dirty laundry – but our fascination with true crime doesn’t seem to be ebbing whatsoever. Indeed, Netflix’s Tiger King is one of the streaming platform’s biggest releases this year so far. If Joe Exotic’s murder-for-hire story has given you a taste for investigative documentaries, then you’re in luck: all of these critically acclaimed true crime movies and docuseries are available to stream now on Netflix.

Add them to your queue, stat. The Two Killings Of Sam Cooke Boasting a 100% ‘fresh’ rating on Rotten Tomatoes, this documentary film about Sam Cooke, the artist and activist, explores the circumstances and controversy surrounding his murder.

Surviving R. Kelly Once famed as one of the greatest R&B singers of all time, R. Kelly’s name has since become synonymous with rumours of abuse, paedophilia, and predatory behaviour toward women. In this powerful documentary, civil rights activist Tarana Burke, musician John Legend, talk show host Wendy Williams, R. Kelly’s family members, and countless others shed light on the singer’s controversial past. And, in doing so, they expose the dangers of enabling predators. Wild Wild Country Every single episode in this phenomenal docuseries ends on a cliffhanger that leaves you desperate for more. It tells the tale of a controversial guru who builds a utopian city in the Oregon desert, and, in doing so, causes a massive conflict with local ranchers. A massive conflict which, we might add, leads to the first bioterror attack in the United States and a massive case of illegal wiretapping. Prepare to be hooked. The Innocence Files

The Innocence Files, available to stream now on Netflix, is a very different kind of true crime docuseries.

A very different sort of true crime series, The Innocence Files is composed of three compelling parts – The Evidence, The Witness and The Prosecution. Each of these stories expose difficult truths about the state of America’s deeply flawed criminal justice system, while showing when the innocent are convicted, it is not just one life that is irreparably damaged forever: families, victims of crime and trust in the system are also broken in the process. How To Fix A Drug Scandal Oh yes, it’s the true crime series everyone was talking about on Twitter. In How To Fix A Drug Scandal, two drug lab chemists’ crimes cripple a state’s judicial system and blur the lines of justice for lawyers, officials and thousands of prison inmates.

Who Killed Malcolm X? Historian, activist and investigative journalist Abdur-Rahman Muhammad helms this deep dive into the murder of civil rights activist Malcolm X.

Amanda Knox Thanks to the tabloids’ ceaseless coverage of ‘Foxy Knoxy’, you might think you know everything there is to know about Amanda Knox. As this Netflix documentary proves, though, there’s far more to it than that. The Staircase Michael Peterson told police that his wife fell down the stairs after consuming a potent mixture of alcohol and Valium – a theory that was disputed by the post-mortem’s toxicology results. When investigators concluded that Kathleen’s injuries were not consistent with an accidental fall, they arrested Peterson on suspicion of murder. It is at this point that Jean-Xavier de Lestrade stepped in to begin filming the events for what would eventually become The Staircase, an award-winning docuseries that chronicled the legal battle all the way through Peterson’s eventual conviction.

Time: The Kalief Browder Story Kalief Browder was 16 when he was arrested in the spring of 2010 for a robbery he insisted he had not committed. He spent three years in prison without being convicted of a crime, waiting for a trial that never happened. Tragically, he killed himself after his eventual release. This powerful documentary uses first-person accounts, archival footage, and cinematic re-creations of key scenes from Browder’s to offer a comprehensive look at the case, and explore how this teenager was repeatedly failed by the criminal justice system. Tiger King Almost everyone on the face of the earth has seen Tiger King, Netflix’s documentary about Joe Exotic – a gun-toting polygamist who presided over an Oklahoma animal park – and the murder-for-hire plot against animal activist Carole Baskin that led to his arrest. But if you somehow missed the lockdown TV sensation, go forth and start streaming now.

The Pharmacist A true crime documentary unlike any other. The Pharmacist follows small-town pharmacist Dan Schneider who, after losing his son in a drug-related shooting, embarks on a crusade to bring a reckoning against the powerful figures behind the nation’s devastating opioid epidemic.

Abducted In Plain Sight Abducted In Plain Sight isn’t just the story of a kidnapped girl. It’s the story of how that teenager was abducted twice by her neighbour and family friend Robert ‘B’ Berchtold, and the circumstances that allowed such a shocking crime to occur on more than one occasion. Strong Island Boasting a 100% ‘fresh’ rating on Rotten Tomatoes, Strong Island explores themes of grief, loss, and racial inequality as filmmaker Yance Ford investigates the 1992 murder of his brother, William Ford Jr. The Keepers Cathy Cesnik, a beloved nun and Catholic high school teacher in Baltimore, went missing on 7 November 1969. Nearly two months later, her body was found – but to this day, the killer remains unnamed. The story made headlines for a time, but eventually disappeared from the newspapers. That is, of course, until the 90s, when one of Cesnik’s former students accused the high school’s chaplain of sexual abuse, and claims that she was taken to Cesnik’s then undiscovered corpse and threatened. In The Keepers, director Ryan White pieces together the story through conversations with friends, relatives, journalists, government officials, and Baltimore citizens, hoping to uncover the truth.

The Death And Life Of Marsha P. Johnson When transgender activist Marsha P. Johnson’s body was found in the Hudson River in the summer of 1992, her death was ruled a suicide by New York City police – much to the disbelief of her friends and fellow activists. Years later, The Death and Life of Marsha P. Johnson explores her little-investigated death while celebrating her integral role in the Stonewall riots. And, in doing so, it shines a light on the continuing fight for justice by the LGBTQ+ community.

Making A Murderer The 10-part Netflix series that turned us all into amateur sleuths, Making A Murderer – which took a decade to film and construct – follows the story of Wisconsin-based Steven Avery. In the first episode, we learn of how Avery served 18 years of a rape sentence, that began in 1985, but was exonerated by DNA evidence which it is suggested the police previously had access to. The Trials of Gabriel Fernandez This devastating true-crime docuseries explores the tragic death of eight-year-old Gabriel Fernandez. Detailing the abuse that Fernandez was subjected to at the hands of his guardians, and the subsequent public trials, this series prompts questions about the system’s protection of vulnerable children.

