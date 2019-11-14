Your definitive guide to 2020’s must-see TV shows
- Lauren Geall
From season two of Netflix’s The Politician to the BBC adaptation of Sally Rooney’s best-selling novel Normal People, 2020 is shaping up to be a fantastic year for TV.
As we come to the end of another decade, it’s time to look forward at all the exciting content coming our way in the next year.
Thanks to the expanding number of streaming services available for us to enjoy, 2019 has been a stellar year for TV – and 2020 is shaping up to be even better.
Earlier this month we saw the launch of Apple TV+, a new platform which has already given us fantastic shows such as The Morning Show starring Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon, and Dickinson starring Hailee Steinfeld. And in 2020 we’ll see the arrival of Disney Plus, which has already promised some pretty exciting reboots of our favourite shows. On top of all that, HBO Max, Amazon Prime, Hulu and Netflix have all been stepping up their game. And let’s not forget all the brilliant shows coming from the likes of the BBC, ITV, Sky and Channel 4.
Essentially, if this year is a sign of where TV is going in the next year, you can count me in.
All of the titles below have either been confirmed or heavily speculated to air in 2020.
Those who loved the first season of Ryan Murphy’s quirky Netflix series The Politician will be excited to hear that 2020 will bring along the second season, as well as a third season of Killing Eve on the BBC.
And there’ll be some great new content for 2020 too. The hotly-anticipated adaptation of Sally Rooney’s best-selling novel Normal People will be coming to BBC Three, and there’s the brand new thriller The Nest coming to BBC One.
These are the TV shows you’re going to want to keep an eye out for in 2020…
Normal People
Cast: Paul Mescal, Daisy Edgar, Sarah Greene, Aislín McGuckin.
This new drama series based on Sally Rooney’s best-selling novel Normal People will come to BBC Three in 2020, and we’re very excited. At the end of October, we got a first glimpse at the adaptation through a series of production stills, which featured Paul Mescal and Daisy Edgar as the story’s central couple, Connell and Marianne.
The 12-part series will follow the story of two teenagers from separate backgrounds who navigate the difficulties of their relationship as the leave school and head to university.
There’s no release date yet, but it has been confirmed that the show will air on BBC Three and Hulu in 2020.
The Nest
Cast: Martin Compston, Sophie Rundle, Mirren Mack.
The Nest is a new thriller for BBC One from the writer of the BAFTA-winning drama Three Girls. The five-part series is set in Glasgow and will follow the story of a wealthy couple (Dan and Emily) who face life-changing consequences when they ask a teenage girl called Kaya to carry their baby.
When 18-year-old Kaya comes into Dan and Emily’s lives life seems great, until things begin to unravel when the mystery of Kaya’s true identity – and why she came into the couples lives in the first place – begins to unravel.
Nothing’s been confirmed yet when it comes to a release date, so watch this space.
The Politician, season two
Cast: Ben Platt, Judith Light, Bette Midler.
It was only back in September that the first season of The Politician landed on our screens, and there’s already talk of season two coming next July. The Netflix show, which followed the story of two high school students as they engaged in a race to become student body president, has apparently already gone into production for season two.
The show’s creator, Ryan Murphy, has already spoken about how he wants to release season two less than 12 months after the first season’s launch – so we should get a new series some time next year.
Bridgerton
Killing Eve, season three
Cast (rumoured): Jodie Comer, Sandra Oh, Fiona Shaw, Kim Bodnia, Owen McDonnell, Sean Delaney, Nina Sosanya.
Ever since season two of Killing Eve ended with a cliff-hanger, we’ve been on the edge of our seats waiting for season three. While the next season in the saga will be written by a new showrunner (Suzanne Heathcote) we’re sure Villanelle’s next adventures will be just as wild and gripping.
The show was renewed for a third season before season two had aired in the UK, so we’re confident we’ll be seeing Killing Eve sometime in the first half of 2020.
