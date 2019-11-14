As we come to the end of another decade, it’s time to look forward at all the exciting content coming our way in the next year.

Thanks to the expanding number of streaming services available for us to enjoy, 2019 has been a stellar year for TV – and 2020 is shaping up to be even better.

Earlier this month we saw the launch of Apple TV+, a new platform which has already given us fantastic shows such as The Morning Show starring Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon, and Dickinson starring Hailee Steinfeld. And in 2020 we’ll see the arrival of Disney Plus, which has already promised some pretty exciting reboots of our favourite shows. On top of all that, HBO Max, Amazon Prime, Hulu and Netflix have all been stepping up their game. And let’s not forget all the brilliant shows coming from the likes of the BBC, ITV, Sky and Channel 4.