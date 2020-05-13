Finished Normal People? Here's what to watch next

Since launching just over two weeks ago Normal People has become a record breaker with over 21.8 million programme requests for the BBC Three show - and a large proportion of those aged 16-34.

And those many, many millions have excellent taste. Normal People is one of the most beguiling shows you’ll ever watch. The drama about the relationship between Connell and Marianne as they move from school in Sligo to college in Dublin is truly transportative. It shows the intensity of first love in a way rarely depicted, there’s proper sex and intimacy, painfully honest depictions of mental health struggles and the chemistry between the two leads is off the charts.