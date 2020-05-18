From anxiety to postnatal depression, Stylist is spotlighting a year of TV shows that portrayed mental health issues in the most accurate and compassionate way.

In the bad old days, we never spoke publicly about mental health. Physical ailments could be explained, understood, and sympathised over – but the stigma around anxiety and depression made it far more difficult for people to open up. Nowadays, things are different: the formerly taboo topic is now something that we recognise can affect anyone, at any time – and this, in turn, has encouraged us to be far more empathetic and understanding about the plights of others. Still, though, it can be difficult to find an accurate and compassionate representation of mental health issues on TV. And that’s why, for this year’s Mental Health Awareness Week, Stylist’s Under Her Eye team decided to look back over the biggest television shows of the past 12 months, in order to celebrate those that “got it right”.

“In lockdown, TV is a bigger deal than ever before,” says Stylist’s digital editor-at-large Kayleigh Dray. “As the nation stays home, viewing levels are soaring. And, thanks to the likes of Tiger King, Normal People, and The Nest, households are now watching an average of five hours more television each week. “That’s why now, more than ever, we’re so keen to celebrate those TV shows that depict mental illness in a realistic and humanising way.”

Households are watching an average of five hours more television each week in lockdown.

Stylist’s entertainment director Helen Bownass adds: “The shows we have chosen are ones that represent mental health authentically, with nuance – rejecting outdated stereotypes and changed the conversation. “We have chosen comedies, documentaries, love stories, and animations because there is no one size fits all when it comes to mental health it affects everyone. “Seeing it through different lenses is vital.”

Throughout Mental Health Awareness Week, we will be spotlighting five shows from the past 12 months that haven’t just provided us with an accurate and compassionate portrayal of important mental health issues: they’ve broken down barriers and encouraged us to talk, really talk, about everything from post-partum psychosis to depression, too. Stylist’s Mental Health Awards: the TV shows that changed the way we talk about mental health This list will be updated throughout Mental Health Awareness Week, so please do keep checking back for more titles.

Normal People BBC Three’s critically-acclaimed entire series, Normal People, deals with a number of important themes, including loss, loneliness, and consent. It is the final three episodes, though, which have been praised for their careful and realistic handling of men’s mental health. You can find out more here.

