Best new TV this week: including mysterious BBC drama The Luminaries

From a vital Netflix documentary about transgender representation to a magical drama about love and revenge here’s what to watch this week.

We don’t like to say this too often for fear of cursing ourselves: but the next seven days of TV looks set to be some of the greatest. There’s timely and important documentaries in the shape of Disclosure and Athlete A. The much awaited return of two favourites: Issa Rae’s Insecure and Ryan Murphy creation The Politican. Not one but two book adaptations in Elena Ferrante’s The Story of a New Name and the award winning The Luminaries. And Imelda Staunton delivering a powerful monologue. Here’s our pick of what to watch…

Laverne Cox in Disclosure

Disclosure A timely and important documentary from Netflix, Disclosure is an in-depth look at on-screen transgender representation. Exec-produced by and also featuring Orange is the New Black star Laverne Cox it looks at the good, bad and problematic representations of the trans experience on screen, from 1941’s A Florida Enchantment to recent hits like Euphoria and Pose . Friday June 19, Netflix

Gaia Girace as Lila and Margherita Mazzucco as Elena, My Brilliant Friend

My Brilliant Friend The second novel in Elena Ferrante’s Neapolitan series gets the TV treatment. The Story of a New Name transports us back to Naples and sees Lila and Elena in a new phase of life. Lila (Gaia Girace) is trapped in an unhappy and abusive marriage while Elena (Margherita Mazzucco) is determined to finish her studies but stuck between two men. Friday June 19, 9 pm Sky Atlantic

Gwyneth Paltrow as Georgina Hobart, The Politician

The Politician Ready yourself for series two of Ryan Murphy’s drama about a group of power-hungry youngsters. The end of series one saw – incoming spoiler alert – Payton (Ben Platt) at NYU and drinking too much before agreeing to run for senate against Dede Standish (Judith Light) and her adviser Hadassah Gold (a certain Bette Midler). This series sees Payton go on the campaign trail, figure out his politics and cope with a dramatic revelation from his mum Georgina (Gwyneth Paltrow). Friday June 19, Netflix

Eva Green as Lydia Wells, The Luminaries

The Luminaries Eleanor Catton’s Booker prize winning novel is bought to life in a lavish BBC adaptation – which Catton also adapted for TV. Set in New Zealand in the 19th Century at the height of the gold rush the six-part series follows Anna Wetherell (Eve Hewson) who has travelled to New Zealand in search of a new life. There she meets and falls for adventurer Emery Staines (Himesh Patel) but their meeting triggers a strange magic. Eva Green also stars as a psychic and fortune teller. Sunday June 21, 9pm on BBC One

Issa Rae as Issa, Insecure

Insecure Joy of joys. Issa Rae and her brilliant comedy Insecure returns for a fourth series. The showabout Issa and Molly (Yvonne Oriji) has always had their friendship as the bedrock. But as we return, although Issa has a new home and a new work project to get excited about, there are cracks showing in their friendship, and they’re set to get worse. Tuesday June 23, 9pm, Sky Comedy

Imelda Staunton as Irene Ruddock in Talking Heads

Talking Heads Alan Bennett’s monologues are bought back to life by a raft of acting talent - including Jodie Comer - and filmed during lockdown. Kicking off proceedings is The Crown star Imelda Staunton with A Lady of Letters. She plays pompous Irene who is forever firing off letters of complaint, but also has a worrying obsession with a young family over the road. Tuesday June 23, BBC One, 9pm

Maggie Nichols in Athlete A

Athlete A Another vital and hard-hitting documentary from Netflix. It tracks a team of journalists from The Indianapolis Star as they bring to light years and years of abuse in USA gymnastics. It investigates how Larry Nassar’s crimes were covered up and able to continue and includes testaments from some of the hundreds of girls abused by Nassar (who is now in prison) including Maggie Nichols - known as Athlete A as she was first person to speak out about the systematic abuse. Wednesday June 24, Netflix