Life

26 gifts to buy for yourself for Valentine's day

Posted by
Alessia Armenise
Published

Valentine’s Day isn’t about showcasing your love for someone else – it’s about celebrating love in all its glory, and most importantly showing yourself some love. 

Whether you indulge in your favourite film, your favourite bottle of wine or with one of these celebratory buys, make sure Valentine’s Day is all about you

And what better way celebrate the fabulous being that you are, than treating yourself to something indulgent and beautiful this Valentine’s Day? From a pampering day to a fancy nighty, this is Stylist.co.uk selection of the best things your can gift yourself this Valentine’s day. 

  • Alphabet-Balloon-Charm

    A balloon-like letter to celebrate yourself.

    Alphabet Balloon Charm, Chaos, £50.

    Buy it here
  • Nobodys Child sustainable fashion

    The party dress or the perfect excuse to go out more.

    Green Animal Jacquard Siri Midi Dress, Nobody’s Child, £38.

    Buy it here
  • stow mini tech case

    The travel case loved by Meghan Markle and, soon, by you.

    The Kruger Mini First Class Leather Tech Case, STOW x Emma J Shipley, £395.

    Buy it here
  • smeg milk frother

    A design milk frother to make your morning latte in style.

    Milk frother, Smeg, £151.

    Buy it here
  • Buly personalised lipbalm

    The personalised lip balm that fits in your pocket.

    Embellishing lip care, Buly, £30.

    Buy it here

  • Fancy candle holders to feel all grown up.

    Pair of Lakadema Leopard Candle Holders, OKA, £45.

    Buy it here
  • Aeyde ashley gold earrings

    A beautiful pair of earring because, why not?

    Ashley earrings, aeydē, £106 (depending on exchange rate from euros).

    Buy it here
  • Hoka x Opening Ceremony x Bondi trainers

    White trainers because they are the ultimate useful gift.

    Trainers, HOKA x Opening Ceremony x Bondi, £160.

    Buy it here
  • Kitri faux-leather dress

    A gorgeous faux-leather dress to start power dressing in 2020.

    Button-through faux-leather mini dress, KITRI, £175.

    Buy it here

  • A velvet travel set to make you feel like a princess, even in a hostel.

    Quilted Velvet gift set, OKA, £75.

    Buy it here
  • personalised phone case

    In 2020, who doesn’t need a personalised phone case?

    Charm Hand Hug, Chaos, from £185.

    Buy it here

  • Who said you don’t need a fancy silk slip if you are single has never seen this gorgeous Gilda and Pearl creation.

    Mia slip, Gilda and Pearl, £600.

    Buy it here

  • The sun will be shining soon enough, time to get your hands on a brand new (and sustainable) pair of sunglasses.

    Titan Breeze sunglasses, Silhouette, £245.

    Buy it here
  • Byredo x Charlotte Chesnais limited edition gold bracelet

    The whole Charlotte Chesnais x Byredo jewellery collection is dreamy but this bracelet has a certain je ne sais quoi.

    Limited edition bracelet, Charlotte Chesnais x Byredo, price upon request.

    Buy it here
  • Plume-avenue-belt-bag-lipault

    The everyday bag that is small but fits everything you need.

    Belt bag Jet, Lipault, £69.

    Buy it here
  • american tourister spinner rose gold

    The suitcase that is just a great investment.

    Alumo Spinner in rose gold, American Tourister, £395.

    Buy it here
  • Three Graces London summer dress

    The dress to get ready for summer (no, it’s never too early).

    Clarissa V-neck cotton wrap dress, Three Graces London, £475.

    Buy it here
  • Spa facial London

    The pampering day you deserve.

    What’s best than book yourself for a full day of self-care? Find a place that offers different wellness experiences and book them all on the same day for a beauty full immersion. In London, Marylebone village boasts a series of fantastic offers: from a pedicure at Margaret Dabbs, a yoga class and a massage at Third Space to a facial at John Bell and Croyden. 

    Buy it here
  • Heart clutch bag luluguinness

    The cute party clutch that you will want to wear everyday.

    Heart clutch, Luluguinness, £195.

    Buy it here
  • lucy williams gold apollo medallion necklace missoma

    The statement necklace that happen to be on sale.

    Lucy Williams gold Apollo medallion necklace, Missoma, £86 (instead of £189).

    Buy it here
  • eberjey pj

    The comfiest pyjama that makes you want to never leave your bed.

    Gisele jersey pyjama set, Eberjey, £120.

    Buy it here

  • The hidden message to yourself, tucked in a luxurious candle.

    Diptyque store in Marylebone has an unusual personalisation service. Chose your favourite candle and write a message to yourself. The message will be hidden inside a capsule which is plunged into the wax of the candle. You will find the message once you’ll burn the candle for an hour or so. A chicer version of writing a letter to your future self.

    Candles at Diptyque start from £27.

    Buy it here
  • Bath salts L'Objet

    The ultimate self-care treat: a bottle of relaxing bath salt.

    Rose Noire Bath Salt, L’OBJET, £60.

    Buy it now
  • Wolford Elsa

    The fancy lingerie to feel glam even in your knickers.

    Elsa bra and high-waisted panty, Wolford, £215.

    Buy it here
  • champagne

    The limited edition champagne to sip while enjoying a relaxing bubble bath.

    Laurent-Perrier’s limited edition Cuvée Rosé robe is available at Selfridges for £79.99 (75cl).

    Buy it here
  • Seletti mirror

    The design piece of furniture that will transform our bathroom. 

    Mirror, Seletti x Toilet Paper, £26.

    Buy it here

Pictures: provided by brands

Want insider tips on happiness, health, relaxation and more? Sign up for the Stylist Loves Wellbeing email

Topics

Share this article

Author

Alessia Armenise

Alessia Armenise is picture editor of Stylist and Stylist.co.uk. In her free time you'll find her tasting vegan street food around east London and sharing her (many) opinions on London Fields Radio. Instagram

Recommended by Alessia Armenise

Fashion

Valentine’s day gift guide: genuinely cute gifts for under £10

It need only take a few coins to make your Valentine crack a smile this February

Posted by
Megan Murray
Published
Life

Anti-Valentine’s day cards to make you giggle this February

These are anything but soppy...

Posted by
Megan Murray
Published
Fashion

Valentine's day gift guide: uniquely romantic present ideas under £50

There's no way any Valentine would turn one of these treats down

Posted by
Megan Murray
Published
Fashion

Valentine’s day gift guide: seriously luxurious present ideas under £100

Because a day devoted to love deserves to be decadent, right?

Posted by
Megan Murray
Published
Stylist Daily