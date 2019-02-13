26 gifts to buy for yourself for Valentine's day
- Posted by
- Alessia Armenise
- Published
Valentine’s Day isn’t about showcasing your love for someone else – it’s about celebrating love in all its glory, and most importantly showing yourself some love.
Whether you indulge in your favourite film, your favourite bottle of wine or with one of these celebratory buys, make sure Valentine’s Day is all about you.
And what better way celebrate the fabulous being that you are, than treating yourself to something indulgent and beautiful this Valentine’s Day? From a pampering day to a fancy nighty, this is Stylist.co.uk selection of the best things your can gift yourself this Valentine’s day.
A balloon-like letter to celebrate yourself.
Alphabet Balloon Charm, Chaos, £50.
The party dress or the perfect excuse to go out more.
Green Animal Jacquard Siri Midi Dress, Nobody’s Child, £38.
The travel case loved by Meghan Markle and, soon, by you.
The Kruger Mini First Class Leather Tech Case, STOW x Emma J Shipley, £395.
A design milk frother to make your morning latte in style.
Milk frother, Smeg, £151.
The personalised lip balm that fits in your pocket.
Embellishing lip care, Buly, £30.
Fancy candle holders to feel all grown up.
Pair of Lakadema Leopard Candle Holders, OKA, £45.
A beautiful pair of earring because, why not?
Ashley earrings, aeydē, £106 (depending on exchange rate from euros).
White trainers because they are the ultimate useful gift.
Trainers, HOKA x Opening Ceremony x Bondi, £160.
A gorgeous faux-leather dress to start power dressing in 2020.
Button-through faux-leather mini dress, KITRI, £175.
A velvet travel set to make you feel like a princess, even in a hostel.
Quilted Velvet gift set, OKA, £75.
In 2020, who doesn’t need a personalised phone case?
Charm Hand Hug, Chaos, from £185.
Who said you don’t need a fancy silk slip if you are single has never seen this gorgeous Gilda and Pearl creation.
Mia slip, Gilda and Pearl, £600.
The sun will be shining soon enough, time to get your hands on a brand new (and sustainable) pair of sunglasses.
Titan Breeze sunglasses, Silhouette, £245.
The whole Charlotte Chesnais x Byredo jewellery collection is dreamy but this bracelet has a certain je ne sais quoi.
Limited edition bracelet, Charlotte Chesnais x Byredo, price upon request.
The everyday bag that is small but fits everything you need.
Belt bag Jet, Lipault, £69.
The suitcase that is just a great investment.
Alumo Spinner in rose gold, American Tourister, £395.
The dress to get ready for summer (no, it’s never too early).
Clarissa V-neck cotton wrap dress, Three Graces London, £475.
The pampering day you deserve.
What’s best than book yourself for a full day of self-care? Find a place that offers different wellness experiences and book them all on the same day for a beauty full immersion. In London, Marylebone village boasts a series of fantastic offers: from a pedicure at Margaret Dabbs, a yoga class and a massage at Third Space to a facial at John Bell and Croyden.
The cute party clutch that you will want to wear everyday.
Heart clutch, Luluguinness, £195.
The statement necklace that happen to be on sale.
Lucy Williams gold Apollo medallion necklace, Missoma, £86 (instead of £189).
The comfiest pyjama that makes you want to never leave your bed.
Gisele jersey pyjama set, Eberjey, £120.
The hidden message to yourself, tucked in a luxurious candle.
Diptyque store in Marylebone has an unusual personalisation service. Chose your favourite candle and write a message to yourself. The message will be hidden inside a capsule which is plunged into the wax of the candle. You will find the message once you’ll burn the candle for an hour or so. A chicer version of writing a letter to your future self.
Candles at Diptyque start from £27.
The ultimate self-care treat: a bottle of relaxing bath salt.
Rose Noire Bath Salt, L’OBJET, £60.
The fancy lingerie to feel glam even in your knickers.
Elsa bra and high-waisted panty, Wolford, £215.
The limited edition champagne to sip while enjoying a relaxing bubble bath.
Laurent-Perrier’s limited edition Cuvée Rosé robe is available at Selfridges for £79.99 (75cl).
The design piece of furniture that will transform our bathroom.
Mirror, Seletti x Toilet Paper, £26.
Pictures: provided by brands