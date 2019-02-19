The UK’s first vegan cheese shop has arrived, and it looks delicious

“The worst thing about being a vegan is giving up cheese.” It’s the response our Picture Editor and resident vegan writer Alessia Armenise declared when quizzed on the restrictions of a plant-based diet, and it’s probably something you’ve heard a vegan friend spout, or thought yourself, when faced with a bubbling, mozzarella-topped pizza.

Although there are some vegan cheeses on the market (Holland and Barrett, for example, brought out a vegan cheese board over Christmas), they’re generally few and far between.

So we imagine herbivores everywhere will be pleased to learn that a vegan cheesemonger has opened its doors in Brixton, becoming the first of its kind in the UK.

Founded by two sisters from South Wales, La Fauxmagerie was born out of a shared passion for finding genuinely delicious dairy-free cheese after Charlotte realised she was lactose intolerant and joined Rachel in embracing a plant-based lifestyle.