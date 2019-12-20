From WAGatha Christie to ‘The Dress’: 19 tweets that broke the internet this decade
What better way to celebrate the end of the 2010s than by looking back at the decade’s most unforgettable viral moments, eh? Get ready for ……….Rebekah Vardy’s account (and more).
The UK has had a rough year. There have been Brexit extensions, endless protests, and what seemed like a neverending election period. To put it another way, as ‘Brenda from Bristol’ might, there was just “too much politics going on”. When the country feels so divided, it seems there is only one thing able to unite us: viral memes.
But which were the biggest viral moments of the decade? Here’s a rundown of the most iconic social media moments of the 2010s.
Ed Miliband trying to convince everyone he was “tuff enuss”
A long time ago, before British politics got bitter, Ed Miliband was the leader of the Labour Party. He innocently ate his bacon sandwiches, he minded his own business, and he was criticised for being too nice. This was something which he was keen to disprove, because Ed truly believed he was “tough enough”. But then he famously stumbled on his words in a TV interview, and it probably cost him the election.
Bless him.
Nadine Coyle’s frankly iconic appearance on a cooking show
No one knows why listening to Nadine Coyle saying “flour” is so addictive. It’s a bit like ASMR: you’re not sure why you like it so much, but you could easily fall asleep to it.
It’s so hypnotising, isn’t it?
When Beyoncé announced her pregnancy during a VMAs performance
Not only did Beyoncé sing Love On Top live during the 2011 VMAs, she also did the entire dance routine perfectly. So it was a bit of a shock when she dropped the mic, unbuttoned her jacket and revealed that she was pregnant.
Twitter’s official global PR feed, @TwitterComms, confirmed the following morning that Beyoncé’s announcement set off a tweeting frenzy that saw 8,868 tweets per second. Mega.
The Royal Wedding, part 1: Kate and Will edition
The first royal wedding of the decade (Kate Middleton and Prince William tied the knot on 29 April 2011) was like a Disney fairy-tale. People around the world tuned in to watch the live stream of the wonderful occasion and every British street had a party to celebrate.
Sigh. Take us all back to these simpler times, please.
When Ellen’s Oscars selfie broke Twitter
Ellen DeGeneres hosted the 2014 Oscars and, as the ceremony finished, she decided to take a selfie. That selfie ended up becoming the most-tweeted post of the year.
Nothing to see here folks, just your regular squad of the biggest celebrities ever:
When this interview on The Apprentice was going well… and then it wasn’t
A moment’s silence for Solomon, who thought he had his interview in the bag until Claude saw his business plan. His facial expressions are priceless.
The most brutal episode of Come Dine With Me. Ever.
Peter Marsh became a household name when he revealed himself as the biggest sore loser on Come Dine With Me. When he found out that Jane had beaten him to the prize, he turned and informed her that she had a “sad little life” and needed to “get out of his property”.
Watch the entire thing below, and weep.
When Gino D’Acampo accidentally insulted his own grandmother
First, some context. Here’s the clip from ITV’s This Morning in all its glory:
It wasn’t long before the internet was obsessed with that, “If my grandmother had wheels, she would have been a bike” line. But no one knows if the hilarious metaphor was a direct translation of an Italian phrase gone wrong, or if Gino was so horrified at Holly Willoughby’s suggestion he came up with this on the spot.
The Dress
You didn’t think we’d forgotten about The Dress, did you? Here’s some context if you somehow missed out on one of the biggest social media moments of the decade: a low-quality photo of a dress went viral because people were confused. Some believed it was white and gold, others saw it as black and blue. And then the fighting began.
This dress (described as “heinous” by a weary Chrissy Teigen) was responsible for family arguments, friendships falling apart, and even divorces.
FYI: the dress is actually black and blue.
‘Brenda from Bristol’ saying “not another one”
Nothing is more iconic than ‘Brenda from Bristol’ summing up the mood of Britain when she found out there was going to be a General Election in 2017.
Those words – that “there is too much politics going at the moment” – still ring true to this day.
When a live BBC interview was interrupted by the reporter’s children
Robert Kelly was doing a serious report on inter-Korean affairs when both of his adorable children stormed into his office, one after the other. His wife rushed in to stop them, but it was too late. The whole thing was televised internationally.
We should all aim to enter a room with as much energy as that little girl in the yellow jumper.
When KFC somehow ran out of chicken
It was a national crisis no one saw coming. Kentucky Fried Chicken ran out of chicken and customers didn’t know what to do with themselves. One outraged customer even revealed that she had been forced to… go to Burger King instead.
Trump and the ‘covfefe’ mystery
On 31 May 2017, Donald Trump tweeted: “Despite the constant negative press covfefe.”
Bedlam ensued. No one could figure out what covfefe meant and the tweet stayed live for five hours, until the POTUS finally got around to deleting it. It was long enough for it to become an instant meme. Every single person on the internet was making a joke about covfefe.
Trump, presumably in an attempt to save face, later tweeted: “Who can figure out the true meaning of ‘covfefe’ ??? Enjoy!”
When a little girl tried to imitate Big Ben on This Morning
The four-year-long renovation of Big Ben means gongs won’t be heard until 2021. Thankfully, though, that’s where Bing Bong girl comes in. She appeared on This Morning to talk about how much she wanted to replace Big Ben’s gongs, and this was the outcome:
When Hayley on Love Island didn’t know what Brexit was
The Islanders aren’t famous for their political insight, I suppose, but it was still shocking when the Hayley revealed she didn’t know what Brexit was. She then asked if Brexit had anything to do with trees, which was painful, to say the least.
Royal Wedding, part 2: Harry and Meghan edition
We were blessed with a second royal wedding when Prince Harry asked actor, writer and philanthropist Meghan Markle to marry him. This wedding felt a lot more low-key than Kate and Will’s, but it was still every bit as beautiful and tear-jerking.
Bet you still well up thinking about it now, don’t you?
John Travolta, Idina Menzel and Adele Dazeem
John Travolta’s terrible pronunciation of Idina Menzel’s name was so far off her actual name that, for a brief moment, no one could work out who he was talking about.
Check it out:
Idina Menzel got John back at the next Oscars ceremony though. Welcoming him on stage, she said: “Ladies and gentlemen, please welcome to the stage my very dear friend Glom Gazingo.”
When Coleen Rooney became WAGatha Christie
It was a classic case of whodunnit with a WAG twist. Coleen Rooney, famous wife of footballer Wayne Rooney, was convinced someone close to her was selling stories about her to the tabloids. She blocked all Instagram accounts… all, that is, except for the person she suspected most.
Coleen then proceeded to make up fake stories about herself, and watched with satisfaction as the stories were leaked to the press. It was only then that she took to Twitter to reveal the truth: that the leak was (allegedly) a fellow WAG and someone she considered a friend.
“It’s ……….Rebekah Vardy’s Account,” she tweeted.
A true genius of our time.
When Greta changed her Twitter bio to mock Donald Trump
In 2019, Donald Trump claimed 16-year-old climate change activist Greta Thunberg had an “anger management problem”.
Greta, being a Twitter pro, immediately changed her bio to read: “A teenager working on her anger management problem. Currently chilling and watching a good old fashioned movie with a friend.”
All hail Greta.
Main image design: Alessia Armenise
Images: Getty