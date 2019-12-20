From WAGatha Christie to ‘The Dress’: 19 tweets that broke the internet this decade

The UK has had a rough year. There have been Brexit extensions, endless protests, and what seemed like a neverending election period. To put it another way, as ‘Brenda from Bristol’ might, there was just “too much politics going on”. When the country feels so divided, it seems there is only one thing able to unite us: viral memes.

But which were the biggest viral moments of the decade? Here’s a rundown of the most iconic social media moments of the 2010s.

Ed Miliband trying to convince everyone he was “tuff enuss”

A long time ago, before British politics got bitter, Ed Miliband was the leader of the Labour Party. He innocently ate his bacon sandwiches, he minded his own business, and he was criticised for being too nice. This was something which he was keen to disprove, because Ed truly believed he was “tough enough”. But then he famously stumbled on his words in a TV interview, and it probably cost him the election.