Best virtual pub quizzes to play online in lockdown

Megan Murray
Our guide to the best virtual pub quizzes you can play online while in lockdown to save your evenings and weekends. All you need to do is make yourself a drink, and tune in.

Virtual pub quizzes seem to be what’s getting us all through at the moment. Whether it be knocking one together yourself to celebrate a friend’s birthday on Zoom or piggybacking someone else’s, they give us a little bit of the stimulation and social interaction that we’re missing.

With the lights dimmed, a gin and tonic in hand and a pub quiz on your laptop, you can almost kid yourself that you’re having a lively Saturday night. But where do you find them, and what about the other nights of the week?

Well, don’t worry, because we’ve picked some of our favourite virtual pub quizzes out there, with a variety of times and days. Plus, lots of these brilliant venues are streaming other events and activities, so your schedule could be booked out before you know it. 

Best virtual pub quizzes: 

  • Bongo’s Bingo

    What: The team behind Bongo’s Bingo have quarantined together so they can still bring bingo joy to the masses. It says there’ll be live challenges and dog racing as well as the expected number calling. All you need is a pen, paper and a phone.

    When: 8pm on Tuesday and Saturday.

    How much: free.

    Where: Twitch TV.

    Find out more

  • Sink The Pink Drag Quiz

    What: Sink The Pink is a LGBTQ+ collective throwing incredible club nights and events which celebrate everyone. They’ve started doing pub quizzes with Wildcat Gin on Thursday evenings, with a cabaret show twist. Keep an eye on their Instagram page, to be sure when the next quiz is. The winner will receive two bottles of gin.

    When: Thursdays at 7.30pm (subject to availability).

    How much: free.

    Where: Instagram Live. 

    Find out more

  • Camden Town Brewery

    What: Camden Town Brewery has gone one step further than most and created a whole online bar for lockdown. Named the Bre.www.ery Bar (geddit?), there’ll be events on throughout the week including a draw-along and pasta making.

    When: Every other Thursday at 6pm for an hour. The next one is 23 April.

    How much: The pub is asking for donations to Hospitality Action.

    Where: Instagram Live. 

    Find out more

  • The Pembury Tavern

    What: The Pembury Tavern is a much-loved local boozer in east London’s Dalston. Before lockdown you would have found it full of hipsters, serving piping-hot pizzas and some decent tunes. Now, though, they’re hosting one of our favourite general knowledge quizzes. Winners of its weekly virtual pub quiz get a discount on their webstore. You can see previous weeks’ quizzes on their Instagram Story Highlights to give you a heads up.

    When: Every Monday at 7pm, with answers revealed at 7pm the next day.

    How much: The Pembury Tavern are asking people to donate the usual £2 entry fee to a charity of the pub’s choice, which can be found in the link on their Instagram bio.

    Where: Instagram stories. 

    Find out more

  • Clara Amfo

    What: Stylist Live speaker, podcast host and Radio 1 broadcaster Clara Amfo has given the people what they want by creating her own Sex and the City-themed quiz. It’s pretty low key and for SATC die-hard fans only (we’ll warn you, the questions are quite hard!), but it’s our favourite quiz of the lot.

    When: Saturday nights, 8pm.

    How much: free.

    Where: Instagram Live

    Find out more
Fancy creating your own virtual pub quiz?

How to make my own virtual pub quiz:

Feeling inspired to give it a go yourself? We can speak from experience that designing your own virtual pub quiz is quite the task. It takes time, creativity and imagination. Luckily for you, we’ve already created a guide with question ideas to make it easier for you. 

In five steps we can walk you through creating your own virtual pub quiz, from picking a video app, setting up an email for people to send in their answers, designing the format, picking the questions and telling your friends.

Read our guide here.

Images: Getty 

Megan Murray is a digital journalist for stylist.co.uk, who enjoys writing about London happenings, beautiful places, delicious morsels and generally spreading sparkle wherever she can.

