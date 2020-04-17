Best virtual pub quizzes to play online in lockdown
- Posted by
- Megan Murray
- Published
Our guide to the best virtual pub quizzes you can play online while in lockdown to save your evenings and weekends. All you need to do is make yourself a drink, and tune in.
Virtual pub quizzes seem to be what’s getting us all through at the moment. Whether it be knocking one together yourself to celebrate a friend’s birthday on Zoom or piggybacking someone else’s, they give us a little bit of the stimulation and social interaction that we’re missing.
With the lights dimmed, a gin and tonic in hand and a pub quiz on your laptop, you can almost kid yourself that you’re having a lively Saturday night. But where do you find them, and what about the other nights of the week?
Well, don’t worry, because we’ve picked some of our favourite virtual pub quizzes out there, with a variety of times and days. Plus, lots of these brilliant venues are streaming other events and activities, so your schedule could be booked out before you know it.
Best virtual pub quizzes:
Bongo’s Bingo
What: The team behind Bongo’s Bingo have quarantined together so they can still bring bingo joy to the masses. It says there’ll be live challenges and dog racing as well as the expected number calling. All you need is a pen, paper and a phone.
When: 8pm on Tuesday and Saturday.
How much: free.
Where: Twitch TV.
Sink The Pink Drag Quiz
Camden Town Brewery
The Pembury Tavern
Clara Amfo
How to make my own virtual pub quiz:
Feeling inspired to give it a go yourself? We can speak from experience that designing your own virtual pub quiz is quite the task. It takes time, creativity and imagination. Luckily for you, we’ve already created a guide with question ideas to make it easier for you.
In five steps we can walk you through creating your own virtual pub quiz, from picking a video app, setting up an email for people to send in their answers, designing the format, picking the questions and telling your friends.
Images: Getty