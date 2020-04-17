Virtual pub quizzes seem to be what’s getting us all through at the moment. Whether it be knocking one together yourself to celebrate a friend’s birthday on Zoom or piggybacking someone else’s, they give us a little bit of the stimulation and social interaction that we’re missing.

With the lights dimmed, a gin and tonic in hand and a pub quiz on your laptop, you can almost kid yourself that you’re having a lively Saturday night. But where do you find them, and what about the other nights of the week?