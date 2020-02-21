Picture the scene: it’s a drizzly Saturday night in 2007 and your parents have got their “glad rags” on because they’re heading out to the local wine bar, while teenage you intends on moping around the house in your PJs watching High School Musical. Which is to say: wine bars were definitely not the place to be.

But in 2020 the wine bar is very much back. Since Clapton hipster magnet P Franco became the name-drop of choice a couple of years back, wine bars have been shaking off their stuffy image and cool venues such as Noble Rot and The Drop have laid down roots all over the city. Hell, there are three within walking distance of my Leyton flat.