There’s no getting away from it – or them, as it were: a 32G in most good bra stores, I have unequivocally big boobs. Most assume that this is a Very Good Thing. Indeed, many people – mainly friends, but also women in nightclub toilets – have approached me to talk about a) the size of my breasts and b) how lucky I am to have them. Which I always find absolutely baffling.

Often, I argue the case. I point out that a larger bust ruins the line of most outfits, and renders backless/strapless dresses an impossible dream. That I can never go braless, not because society’s hand-wringers would gasp, but because I’d feel heavy and uncomfortable. That I have been a bridesmaid seven times, and the size of my boobs have always proven to be a source of alarm for even the most relaxed brides. That, when I take my bra off and look at myself in the mirror, my eyes are drawn immediately to any signs of sagging, because I know it’s coming and I’m terrified. That I can’t help but stare for ages at the delicate skin and any little lines I perceive to be forming. And that I feel awful, genuinely awful, for being so bloody vain.