It may have been five years since Dawn French’s iconic character Geraldine graced our screens, but we’re still just as obsessed. The beloved British show is one of the many nostalgic boxsets available to binge watch online, because who doesn’t love revisiting our favourites every once in the while?

If you’re one of the (many) people revisiting The Vicar Of Dibley during lockdown, we’ve got some good news for you: the show will be returning to BBC One for a one-off special next week as part of The Big Night In.

Posting a picture of herself on Twitter in Geraldine’s classic black cassock and cross necklace, French teased: “Hmmm. Somethin interestin this way comes….”