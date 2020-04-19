The Big Night In: The Vicar Of Dibley is returning to our screens to raise money for people affected by coronavirus
- Lauren Geall
Dawn French has announced she will be returning to our screens in The Vicar of Dibley next week as part of the BBC’s The Big Night In broadcast.
It may have been five years since Dawn French’s iconic character Geraldine graced our screens, but we’re still just as obsessed. The beloved British show is one of the many nostalgic boxsets available to binge watch online, because who doesn’t love revisiting our favourites every once in the while?
If you’re one of the (many) people revisiting The Vicar Of Dibley during lockdown, we’ve got some good news for you: the show will be returning to BBC One for a one-off special next week as part of The Big Night In.
Posting a picture of herself on Twitter in Geraldine’s classic black cassock and cross necklace, French teased: “Hmmm. Somethin interestin this way comes….”
She later added: “I’m back in the dog collar, back in the vicarage and back on your telly. Be there or go to hell. Literally, I have sway.”
We don’t know much about the show’s revival just yet, but we still can’t wait to see French return to our screens.
The Big Night In, which is set to air from 7pm on 23 April, will see names including Zoe Ball, Davina McCall and Paddy McGuinness host an evening of musical performances, comedy sketches and “lots more surprises”.
The show, which is being co-produced by the BBC, Comic Relief and Children In Need, aims to raise money to support “vulnerable people of all ages and backgrounds” who have been badly affected by the coronavirus crisis.
“The Big Night In will celebrate the acts of kindness, humour and the spirit of hope and resilience that is keeping the nation going during the unprecedented COVID-19 pandemic with a special night of programming for BBC One,” a BBC statement reads.
“This is the first time the BBC’s biggest charitable partners, BBC Children in Need and Comic Relief, have come together and the aim of the evening is to celebrate and reward those going the extra mile to support their communities in these troubled times.”
Last Wednesday, the chancellor Rishi Sunak announced that the government would match any money raised by the event.
In a time when we’re all looking for something to take our minds off of things for a moment, The Vicar Of Dibley’s return is sure to be a welcome one.
Image: BBC