“To manage this, if I know I’m manic, I’ll stay at home and won’t go anywhere, so rather than me go outside and start talking to people – often people I don’t know – and getting myself into trouble, I might put that energy into cooking and tidying the house. However, because my mind is all over the place I often end up getting distracted and not finishing things.

“Unfortunately, the other symptom I have during these manic episodes is memory loss, particularly when it comes to cooking. I really like cooking food – it relaxes me and I’m a big foodie – but when my bipolar is bad, I can’t even remember how to cook an egg. And then often when my memory goes it can sometimes make me lose my confidence and forget all my achievements. So even if you told me about all of my proudest moments, I wouldn’t understand what you mean.

“To try and counteract this, I have a folder of all my speaking videos – of my podcast and any other achievements – and a list I have on the wall by my fridge, just to remind myself.