We can all agree that the best thing about 2016’s Suicide Squad was Margot Robbie’s Harley Quinn.

As the baseball bat-wielding bad girl, Robbie was charming and cheeky, somehow managing to make us believe that she could have fallen in love with Jared Leto’s dour Joker. However, without the mega-wattage star power of Robbie and her co-star Will Smith, who played assassin Deadshot, that movie would have been almost unwatchable.

It’s good news, then, that Robbie is getting her own spinoff Harley Quinn movie in lieu of a straight sequel to Suicide Squad. Called Birds of Prey, it will follow Robbie’s Harley Quinn and two other female DC superheroes joining forces to protect a young girl from a dastardly mob boss. It will carry an R-rating – meaning serious violence and action scenes ahead – and, somewhat frustratingly, will receive a “much smaller budget”, Robbie says, than other superhero movies.