Black women’s voices need to be louder, and we need to be more proactive in making sure we hear them.

We want to amplify the nuances, beauty and sheer force of Black British womanhood, and spotlight the experiences that have shaped what it means to be part of this community right now.

The first step in doing that, of course, is listening to what Black women in the UK have to say.

Stylist has created the Black British Women’s Census, a survey where we invite you to tell us what you’re thinking and feeling; what you’re worried about, excited about and hope for.