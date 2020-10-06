Life

Black Women’s Census: tackling the biggest issues affecting Black women in the UK today

Take Stylist’s survey to help amplify the voices of Black women in the UK and shape how we create content for you.

Black women’s voices need to be louder, and we need to be more proactive in making sure we hear them.

We want to amplify the nuances, beauty and sheer force of Black British womanhood, and spotlight the experiences that have shaped what it means to be part of this community right now. 

The first step in doing that, of course, is listening to what Black women in the UK have to say. 

Stylist has created the Black British Women’s Census, a survey where we invite you to tell us what you’re thinking and feeling; what you’re worried about, excited about and hope for.

There’s something so incredible that unites us as Black women, despite historically being left out of the conversation. So much of what we share is joyful and affirmative, and some of it incredibly painful to face. But as a community, there’s rich complexity and variation in what we’ve experienced. It’s both exciting and crucial that we give voice to it all.

We’ve got the opportunity to do just that. 

Please take our survey, share it among other Black women and help us better platform the issues and stories that are really shaping Black womanhood right now.

Take the Black British Women's Census

You may also like

Black History Month 2020: “We have a responsibility to honour what we’ve been through this year”

Image: Getty

Sign up to the Drop, where each week we reveal just 9 must-buy products, all available from our online boutique.

By entering my email I agree to Stylist’s Privacy Policy

Topics

Share this article

Recommended by Jazmin Kopotsha

Long Reads

How hashtags have played a crucial role in Black women’s activism online

Black women are using hashtags to call for equality and expose injustices on social media, now I am doing the same

Posted by
Rene Germain
Published
Long Reads

“Why I’m rejecting the ‘strong Black woman’ narrative”

“It is frustrating being pigeon-holed into the narrow paradigms of what people expect from a young Black woman.”

Posted by
Dahaba Ali Hussen
Published
Long Reads

Why are black women so much more likely to die with Covid-19?

“It hurts like hell, but I’m not surprised the pandemic has hit my community so badly”

Posted by
Jazmin Kopotsha
Published
Life

“I was sick of being the only Black woman in the room, so I created my own”

As the founder of Black Girls Brunch UK, Cairo Aibangbee is on a mission to empower Black women across the UK.

Posted by
Cairo Aibangbee
Published