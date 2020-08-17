I first had the idea for Black Girls Brunch in 2018, when I was a theatre and performance student at the University of Plymouth. I absolutely love Plymouth, but it is predominantly white, and I was also the only Black girl on my course, so it was very difficult and isolating at times. I did have a great group of friends around me, but obviously there are some lived experiences that they just didn’t share with me.

The idea came to me when I said to one of my friends: “I really want to have a brunch event – I want to have a room full of Black girls, and we’ll just talk.” It was purely selfish, to be honest – I just wanted to be in a room where I could talk to other women about what it’s like to be Black in Plymouth, but there was nothing like that for me to go to. So, as cliché as it is to say, I just had to do it myself.

I was working three jobs at the time but I managed to put together some flyers and advertise it to all the Black girls I knew – I would even stop random Black women on the street to tell them about it. I funded the first event with my own money and some help from friends. I had a group of about six male friends who went to the same Bible study as me and when I told them that this was what I wanted to do, they generously gave between £50 and £70 each to help me get started, and we sold tickets to the brunch for around £10.