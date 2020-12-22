But, in a way, Black Girls Hike doesn’t just benefit women. It benefits the Black community as a whole. Both of Fatinikun’s favourite moments over the last two years have involved other Black hikers out in the countryside and seeing their faces as they learn about the group.

Describing one of these moments, Fatinikun recalls: “One of my favourite memories is when we went to Snowdon in Wales last year. There was 17 of us and as we walked up the mountain, people coming passed us on the way down would be cheering us or giving us waves of encouragement. Every other person that we saw there was white, but as we came to the very top I saw a Black guy standing looking out at the view.

“Our group was staggered, so at first there was only a few of us coming up over the crest of the hill. He kept turning around and noticing a few more of us, and then a few more of us until finally, we all arrived. He was clearly so happy to look around and see us there. It felt like he really wanted to be with us and be part of what we were doing. That was such a nice moment because I got the impression that he’s not used to seeing that many other Black faces outdoors.”