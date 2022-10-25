When I think of Black History Month, there are a few things that come to mind.

My thoughts immediately turn to secondary school, and each year reflecting on Black icons of the past from Martin Luther King to Mary Seacole and hearing their stories of overcoming adversity and why they among many others are to be remembered and admired.

While the lessons were somewhat informative and allowed space to celebrate the milestones of prominent Black figures, the role they played began to change as I navigated through the world as a Black British woman. The older I got, the more I realised that the experiences we read about in school still remain rampant today with racism and xenophobia on the rise.

And yet, still once a month we come together to celebrate Blackness without getting to the heart of addressing the real issues that still plague our society – until now.