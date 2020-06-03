George Floyd’s death at the hands of a white police officer has sparked anger and protests both in America and across the world. Since the first protests broke out in Minneapolis last week, people have taken to the streets in their thousands in cities across the globe, including in all 50 states of America and here in the UK.

Among continued calls for justice (only one of the four police officers present at Floyd’s death has since been charged with third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter), protestors are also calling for greater awareness and action in the face of ongoing police brutality and systemic inequality across the world.