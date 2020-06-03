The most powerful photos from London’s anti-racism protest

On Monday 25 May, George Floyd, a 46-year-old black man, died in Minneapolis, Minnesota, after police officer Derek Chauvin was filmed kneeling on the handcuffed man’s neck for at least eight minutes.

Chauvin, who has had 17 complaints filed against him during his career (of which two resulted in formal reprimands), has since been arrested and charged with third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter.

People are angry, and understandably so. Indeed, thousands across the USA have taken to the streets in protest against systemic racism and the repeated failure of America’s policing system.