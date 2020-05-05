Charlie Brooker has given us an update on the much-anticipated season six of Black Mirror. And, unfortunately, he doesn’t sound that positive about the Netflix show’s future post-lockdown…

From the very moment that the fifth season of Black Mirror – starring Miley Cyrus and Jesse Plemons – landed on Netflix last year, fans have been clamouring for news of season six. Now, at long last, Charlie Brooker has given us an update about the future of the dystopian anthology series. Fair warning: it doesn’t sound all that positive. And, yeah, you better believe that the coronavirus is to blame.

Speaking in a new interview with Radio Times, Brooker suggested that the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic means that the public couldn’t “stomach” a new series of Black Mirror right now. When asked about another season, he said: “I’ve been busy, doing things. I don’t know what I can say about what I’m doing and not doing. “At the moment, I don’t know what stomach there would be for stories about societies falling apart, so I’m not working away on one of those. I’m sort of keen to revisit my comic skill set, so I’ve been writing scripts aimed at making myself laugh.”

Black Mirror's Charlie Brooker will film a special lockdown episode for the BBC.

Of course, this doesn’t mean that Brooker hasn’t felt inspired by the global coronavirus lockdown. Far from it, in fact. That’s right: he’s actually working on Charlie Brooker’s Antiviral Wipe, a one-off special for the BBC, right about now. As previously reported by Stylist, the episode will see Brooker take “a typically sharp look at life in lockdown, in a show made during lockdown.” This, in its most basic form, boils down to: how the nation has coped with lockdown, our viewing habits, the ways we’ve kept ourselves entertained, the rise in digital communications (hey there, Zoom), and all the other things we’ve enjoyed and endured during the coronavirus pandemic.

The TV show will also feature hapless regular contributor Philomena Cunk, played by comedian and Motherland actor Diane Morgan with her own special brand of in-depth reporting, alongside Barry Shitpeas, played by Al Campbell. You can find out more about Charlie Brooker’s Antiviral Wipe here. And, in the meantime, all we can do is hope that Black Mirror fans are able to change his mind about the show’s future…

