Life

Black Pound Day: what is it and black-owned businesses to support

Posted by
Megan Murray
Published

Black Pound Day on 27 June will be the first of a monthly celebration and initiative to support black-owned businesses. Here’s our edit of five gorgeous black-owned lifestyle brands to get you started. 

It can be easy to forget that as consumers we hold power in where and how we spend our money

It’s often easier to pop into a chain brand to pick up what you need than search out an independent alternative, but by shopping more mindfully we can make a tangible difference to the lives of small business owners and, more than that, use this action to become an anti-racism ally.

Black-owned businesses are more likely to struggle than those with white owners for a plethora of reasons. One of the biggest stumbling blocks is a lack of access to financial support with black-owned businesses four times less likely to receive bank loans, overdrafts and credit cards to get themselves off the ground. This means that many businesses are almost destined to fail before they’ve started.

You may also like

UK black-owned independent bookshops to order from online now

These businesses need our support, which is why Swiss of So Solid Crew fame is encouraging consumers to get on board with Black Pound Day on 27 June. The day is all about discovering, celebrating and asking people to put their money behind black-owned businesses.

Galvanised by the positive energy of the Black Lives Matter movement, Swiss dreamt up the initiative to help growth within the UK’s economy by encouraging the public to purchase products or services with local and online black-owned businesses. Going forward, the 27 of every month will be Black Pound Day. 

You may also like

Black Lives Matter: posted a black square? Write to your MP next – here’s how

If, like us, you feel inspired to seek out more black-owned businesses you can see our guides to the brilliant black-owned fashion brands to add to your shopping list, black-owned skincare brands to keep in your bathroom cabinet and the black-owned bookshops to order from online and learn more about the stories, history and experiences of black people. 

And to get you started here’s our lifestyle edit of five black-owned brands, from stationery to candles, to buy something from now.

  • DorcasCreates

    Pin bade
    Black Pound Day: DorcasCreates

    Dorcas is an illustrator, product designer and artist who creates a range of joy-giving stationery, prints and accessories. 

    Her work is easily distinguishable thanks to her playful, quirky style which often features bold colours, pattern-work and references to her Nigerian heritage.

    Her enamel pins are particularly spectacular, many featuring superbly dressed women, like the one above. 

    Shop Fatima Pin at DorcasCreates, £15

    Buy now

  • Naked Clay Ceramics

    Naked Clay ceramics
    Black Pound Day: Naked Clay Ceramics

    Carla Sealey uses a combination of handbuilding and slip casting to create her beautiful handmade ceramic mugs, bowls, plates and vessels in her studio in Bedfordshire.

    Each piece is completely unique and individual, although all follow a similar rustic aesthetic and monochrome colour palette. 

    She deliberately fires each piece without a glaze so that the feel of the natural, fired clay can be appreciated, as she hopes the “tactile connection can bring an opportunity to pause, breathe and savour a small moment in the hustle and bustle of life.”

    Shop small stoneware mug at Naked Clay Ceramics, £20

    Buy now

  • Selfmade

    Candle
    Black Pound Day: Selfmade Candles

    Selfmade is the stylish candle brand your shelves have been waiting for. 

    Selfmade’s candles are eco-friendly, vegan and contain none of the nasties like paraben or paraffin. Plus, each candle is plantable which means you can soak the label in water and plant it within the glass jar with some soil to grow into your own plant. Amazing, huh?

    They also look beautiful. Each label bears an illustration and rosy hues, which means it will look great on display. 

    And, of course, they smell divine, too. The Boujie candle is a fresh mix of orange, ylang-ylang and cedarwood essential oils, all hand poured in London.

    Shop Boujie candle at Selfmade, £24

    Buy now

  • Dark Sugars

    Dark Sugars
    Black Pound Day: Dark Sugars

    If you’ve ever wandered down east London’s Brick Lane you might have already been reeled into Dark Sugars, the tempting chocolate shop which displays row after row of rich truffles all over its store. 

    But Dark Sugars actually started down the road, on a market stall in Spitalfields Market. It was here that Nyanga started her business with just two truffles and continued to grow, exploring South America and West Africa where she spent three years researching cocoa on her family’s farm.

    Fresh from her experiences in Ghana and with a passion to bring the culture of West African cocoa production to London, she returned and now has two shops in east London which encourage dancing, tasting and delighting in the joyousness of chocolate. 

    Shop pink champagne pearls at Dark Sugar, £8 for six

    Buy now

  • The Sevenoaks Bookshop

    The Sevenoaks Bookshop is a charming space, located in leafy south London. The history of the name dates back to 1948 and since then there’s been four owners, most recently Fleur Sinclair who has been at the helm since 2015.

    Fleur’s enthusiasm and warmth is evident from the book shop’s social media presence, as is her interest in both physical and online events, all of which are perfect for any bookworms who want to get involved.

    As the website says, the shop is delivering books “anywhere and everywhere!” so this is a brilliant resource to buy your books from home with genres ranging from travel, fiction, food, Black Lives Matter and more. The bookshop is now open, though, so if you’re local pop by and say hello.

    Shop Me and White Supremacy by Layla F. Saad at The Sevenoaks Bookshop, £14.99

    Buy now

Sign up to our daily email for a curated edit of the latest news and must-read features from Stylist, so you’ll never miss out on the conversation again.

Images: Getty / courtesy of brands 

Topics

Share this article

Author

Megan Murray

Megan Murray is a digital journalist for stylist.co.uk, who enjoys writing about London happenings, beautiful places, delicious morsels and generally spreading sparkle wherever she can.

Recommended by Megan Murray

Beauty

Black-owned beauty brands to buy now and support forever

You’ll want to add everything to your basket.

Posted by
Lucy Partington
Published
Fashion

11 beautiful black-owned jewellery brands to shop now

Get ready to add to basket

Posted by
Billie Bhatia
Published
Beauty

Best black-owned skincare brands to support today and always

From high-quality ingredients to beautiful packaging, these brands will enrich your skincare routine.

Posted by
Hanna Ibraheem
Published
Fashion

13 brilliant black-owned fashion brands for your shopping list

Begin making a change by getting to know these black-owned fashion brands

Posted by
Billie Bhatia
Published