Black Pound Day: what is it and black-owned businesses to support
- Posted by
- Megan Murray
- Published
Black Pound Day on 27 June will be the first of a monthly celebration and initiative to support black-owned businesses. Here’s our edit of five gorgeous black-owned lifestyle brands to get you started.
It can be easy to forget that as consumers we hold power in where and how we spend our money.
It’s often easier to pop into a chain brand to pick up what you need than search out an independent alternative, but by shopping more mindfully we can make a tangible difference to the lives of small business owners and, more than that, use this action to become an anti-racism ally.
Black-owned businesses are more likely to struggle than those with white owners for a plethora of reasons. One of the biggest stumbling blocks is a lack of access to financial support with black-owned businesses four times less likely to receive bank loans, overdrafts and credit cards to get themselves off the ground. This means that many businesses are almost destined to fail before they’ve started.
These businesses need our support, which is why Swiss of So Solid Crew fame is encouraging consumers to get on board with Black Pound Day on 27 June. The day is all about discovering, celebrating and asking people to put their money behind black-owned businesses.
Galvanised by the positive energy of the Black Lives Matter movement, Swiss dreamt up the initiative to help growth within the UK’s economy by encouraging the public to purchase products or services with local and online black-owned businesses. Going forward, the 27 of every month will be Black Pound Day.
If, like us, you feel inspired to seek out more black-owned businesses you can see our guides to the brilliant black-owned fashion brands to add to your shopping list, black-owned skincare brands to keep in your bathroom cabinet and the black-owned bookshops to order from online and learn more about the stories, history and experiences of black people.
And to get you started here’s our lifestyle edit of five black-owned brands, from stationery to candles, to buy something from now.
DorcasCreates
Dorcas is an illustrator, product designer and artist who creates a range of joy-giving stationery, prints and accessories.
Her work is easily distinguishable thanks to her playful, quirky style which often features bold colours, pattern-work and references to her Nigerian heritage.
Her enamel pins are particularly spectacular, many featuring superbly dressed women, like the one above.
Naked Clay Ceramics
Carla Sealey uses a combination of handbuilding and slip casting to create her beautiful handmade ceramic mugs, bowls, plates and vessels in her studio in Bedfordshire.
Each piece is completely unique and individual, although all follow a similar rustic aesthetic and monochrome colour palette.
She deliberately fires each piece without a glaze so that the feel of the natural, fired clay can be appreciated, as she hopes the “tactile connection can bring an opportunity to pause, breathe and savour a small moment in the hustle and bustle of life.”
Selfmade
Selfmade is the stylish candle brand your shelves have been waiting for.
Selfmade’s candles are eco-friendly, vegan and contain none of the nasties like paraben or paraffin. Plus, each candle is plantable which means you can soak the label in water and plant it within the glass jar with some soil to grow into your own plant. Amazing, huh?
They also look beautiful. Each label bears an illustration and rosy hues, which means it will look great on display.
And, of course, they smell divine, too. The Boujie candle is a fresh mix of orange, ylang-ylang and cedarwood essential oils, all hand poured in London.
Dark Sugars
If you’ve ever wandered down east London’s Brick Lane you might have already been reeled into Dark Sugars, the tempting chocolate shop which displays row after row of rich truffles all over its store.
But Dark Sugars actually started down the road, on a market stall in Spitalfields Market. It was here that Nyanga started her business with just two truffles and continued to grow, exploring South America and West Africa where she spent three years researching cocoa on her family’s farm.
Fresh from her experiences in Ghana and with a passion to bring the culture of West African cocoa production to London, she returned and now has two shops in east London which encourage dancing, tasting and delighting in the joyousness of chocolate.
The Sevenoaks Bookshop
