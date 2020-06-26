It can be easy to forget that as consumers we hold power in where and how we spend our money.

It’s often easier to pop into a chain brand to pick up what you need than search out an independent alternative, but by shopping more mindfully we can make a tangible difference to the lives of small business owners and, more than that, use this action to become an anti-racism ally.

Black-owned businesses are more likely to struggle than those with white owners for a plethora of reasons. One of the biggest stumbling blocks is a lack of access to financial support with black-owned businesses four times less likely to receive bank loans, overdrafts and credit cards to get themselves off the ground. This means that many businesses are almost destined to fail before they’ve started.