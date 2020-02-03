It’s been a decade since Scarlett Johansson’s Black Widow, also known as Natasha Romanoff, entered the Marvel universe in 2010’s Iron Man 2, and she’s been a key part of several superhero movies since then, more than proving her mettle.

Finally, she is getting her own superhero movie.

While details about Black Widow remain scarce, a brand new trailer indicates the highly anticipated film might delve into Johansson’s superhero backstory.

The trailer, which was unveiled during the Super Bowl, teases what Romanoff’s life was like before she was an Avenger. “You don’t know everything about me,” she says. “The Avengers weren’t my first family.”