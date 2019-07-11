We need to talk about how common bladder leaks are among young women
Hollie Richardson
Women talk about money worries, relationship problems and mental wellbeing, but still don’t feel confident talking about the common problem of bladder weakness. It’s time to break this taboo.
While many think of bladder leaks as something that is typically endured by older women and new mothers, the reality is that nearly two thirds (64%) of 18-24 year olds experience the issue.
A new study, conducted by Always Discreet, has revealed that bladder weakness among younger women is a lot more common than people might first think. According to the research, some 13% of women are unable to control themselves when lifting something heavy at the gym. And another 35% of those who suffer from bladder weakness have had an embarrassing incident in public.
And yet, there seems to be such a taboo around it, as further findings prove.
Only a third of women experiencing leaks took over a year just to admit to themselves that they had an issue, let alone discuss it with others. Half said they have still not had the courage to talk to their most trusted friends or family, with 60% saying they are too embarrassed and ashamed. Seven in 10 women experiencing bladder leaks haven’t even discussed it with a GP, with many explaining that they didn’t want to waste their doctor’s time.
“Bladder leaks are common in women of all ages, not just in older generations and those women who have had natural child births,” said Dr Anita Mitra, Gynaecologist and author of The Gynae Geek; Your No-Nonsense Guide to Down There Healthcare. “Unfortunately, it’s still a bit of a taboo and so women don’t tend to fully understand it, with many avoiding talking about it. The more we speak openly, the better, so women don’t feel alone and silenced by something that can be managed.”
So, what exactly is urinary incontinence?
According to the NHS website, urinary incontinence is the unintentional passing of urine, which can be split into four different types: stress incontinence, urge Incontinence, overflow incontinence and total incontinence.
It is usually the result of the weakening of or damage to the muscles used to prevent urination, such as the pelvic floor muscles and the urethral sphincter. This can happen for all sorts of reasons.
Although it’s not always possible to prevent bladder weakness, controlling your weight, avoiding alcohol and keeping fit can all help. Bladder training and pelvic floor exercises are usually advised by GPs as a treatment, too.
Women have shared their experiences as part of Always Discreet’s #WeeNeedToTalk campaign to help break the shame and embarrassment that usually surrounds bladder leakages.
“My experience of weeing a bit is a result of both coughing hard and laughing uncontrollably,” said chef and carer Kehinde Olarinmoye. “For years I did pilates, and only stopped when I was about seven months pregnant.
“I experienced a tear during childbirth, so already down there no longer felt the same,” she continues. “Weeing became unpredictable, so I was constantly wearing a pad. If I laughed I peed. If I coughed I peed. Even years down the line now, outside of my menstrual cycle I wear a panty liner to catch any trickle that comes with laughing, because basically, I love to laugh.”
And event and photographer professional Virginia Offiah shared: “I absolutely love Body Combat at the gym but more recently I’ve noticed come the end of the class as I have been jumping around I have wet knickers. A little bit of pee tends to come out each time I land a big jump.
“I’m all up for speaking about it, I know I’m not alone.”
For every like or comment on the #WeeNeedToTalk behind-the-scenes video on YouTube from 4 to 18 July, Always Discreet will donate £1 to Bladder Health UK, the largest support charity dedicated to bladder health. Every £1 will help fund a confidential advice line so that more women can get advice and support.
You can reach Bladder Health UK’s confidential advice line on 0800 4334 600.
