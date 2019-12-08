We’re all well aware of the dangerous effect social media can have on our mental health. Thanks our impulse to compare ourselves to others, scrolling through our social media feeds – where we’ll often be presented with flawless photos of our favourite celebrities and photographs of our friends living their #bestlife in some glamorous destination – has become a bit like a digital minefield.

Why? Because whether or not we’re already feeling low, seeing everyone else having the best time and looking ‘perfect’ is enough to make even the most confident among us feel bad about themselves from time to time.

Of course, one of the biggest issues with social media is the impact it’s having on our body image. Thanks to an influx of accessible editing apps and clever filters, our social media feeds are often jam-packed with images which promote unrealistic or ‘perfect’ body types – a phenomenon which leads us to feel more self-critical towards ourselves, as a wide variety of studies have shown.